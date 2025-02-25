Pitt Football Hosting 2026 3-Star WR
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will bring in a talented wide receiver this summer, as they look to bolster their unit for the future.
Zechariah Jenkins, a recruit in the Class of 2026, announced that he will make an official visit to Pitt from June 19-21, the third weekend of the month.
Jenkins plays for Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss., where he made 43 catches for 664 yards, 15.4 yards per reception, and nine touchdowns as a junior in 2024.
He has great speed right off the snap and uses it to go past defensive backs for long touchdowns. He also is a sensational route runner and isn't afraid of making tough, contested catches, using his 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame against smaller opponents.
He holds Power 4 offers SEC schools in Arkansas and Mississippi State, plus Oregon State and other FBS offers from Toledo, Tulane and UNLV Conference USA schools in Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Sun Belt schools in Arkansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Troy, plus
Along with Pitt, Jenkins will also make an official visit to Tulane, June 12-14, the weekend prior.
247Sports, Rivals and On3 rate Jenkins as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2026, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 124 wide receiver and No. 29 recruit in Mississippi, On3 ranks him No. 146 at his position and No. 27 in the state and Rivals gave him a 5.6 rating.
Panthers wide receivers coach JJ Laster made the offer to Jenkins back on Feb. 3. Jenkins is also the first recruit that will visit the Panthers the weekend of June 19-21.
Pitt is hosting four other wide receivers on official visits, including Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land, Texas, Demetrice McCray from Leesburg High School in Leesburgh, Fla. and three-stars in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla. and Nyqir Helton Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J.
The Panthers have two commitments in the Class of 2026 so far, in three-star quarterback Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas and three-star defensive back Isaac Patterson from Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio.
