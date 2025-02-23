Official Visit Booked, Marcus Jennings Discusses Pitt Football
Scores of 2026 Pitt Panthers prospects have been announcing official visit dates over the last few weeks.
On Sunday, three-star safety Marcus Jennings followed that trend, tweeting his plans to be in Pittsburgh for the common June 5-7 official visit event.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect comes from a prominent Michigan program in Cass Tech in Detroit.
Two-time First Team All-American and a current Dallas Cowboy in Jourdain Lewis, Detroit Lions receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, and former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick Vernon Gholston out of Ohio State represent only a few notable names produced by Cass Tech.
In 2024, Jennings put together solid numbers playing largely in the slot, recording 44 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.
Click here for quality footage of Marcus Jennings during his junior season.
We spoke with Jennings following his announcement on social media on Sunday.
Tell me more about your background. Did you grow up in the Detroit area playing football from a young age?
“I did grow playing football in the Detroit area…I played (youth football) for the Southfield Ravens…I was always playing ball around Detroit…I’ve been playing since I was five. At Cass Tech, I’ve been starting since sophomore year.”
Have you always played defensive back?
“I actually played quarterback. I played lineman in my first year (of youth ball), then running back, then linebacker and quarterback…I played D-End. In high school, I switched to corner…I’ve been playing DB ever since then.”
Is the safety position where you feel you fit best in the defensive backfield?
“I like the nickel position., I feel that’s the do-it-all position, I can rush off the edge, drop in coverage, do all kinds of things…I feel that’s where I get the most action…”
Tell me about Pitt within your recruitment.
“After my sophomore season, I visited on Jan. 22nd, and (Pitt) offered me that day. Since then, I’ve been talking with the (staff)....I’ve been communicating with them and building a relationship with coach (Pat) Narduzzi…I’ve already been on three visits Pitt.”
Looking back on those past visits, what stands out to you?
“The coaching staff stood out. Pittsburgh, itself, the city stood out. I went to the Clemson game at Pitt, and the fans stood out, the atmosphere and everything...The academic part stood out to me, too."
Looking ahead to your official visit in June, what are you hoping to see or do while you’re there?
“I’m looking forward to seeing the dorms, being around the players, and my mom seeing Pitt and meeting all the coaches, too. My mom wasn’t there for the other visits, so I’m looking forward to that...”
What are a few schools that are standing out to you?
"Pittsburgh, Toledo, and Coastal Carolina."
Do you feel like Pitt is a legitimate contender? If so, how would you sum up why Pitt is among the contenders for you?
“Yes, they are. I would sum it up saying that they have showed some of the most interest.”
Do you have a general idea of when you will make a commitment decision? If so, when might that be?
“I do. It will be in spring (or) summertime. April to June timeframe.”
