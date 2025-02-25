Georgia Tech Guard Out vs. Pitt
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will face a Georgia Tech team that won't have one of it's best players available for the matchup.
Yellow Jackets senior guard Javian McCollum is out vs. the Panthers with a concussion, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
McCollum suffered the concussion during a collision in the triple-overtime road win, 89-86 over rival Clemson on Feb. 4. He started the game and played just 14 minutes before leaving.
He has missed the past four games for Georgia Tech, as they've gone 2-2 without him. They lost twice on the road, 75-61 to Virginia on Feb. 8 and 69-54 to Boston College on Feb. 22, while defeating both Stanford, 60-52 on Feb. 12 and Cal, 90-88 in overtime on Feb. 15, at home.
McCollum suffered a concussion earlier in the season, coming in their 81-58 home blowout vs. then ranked No. 18 Cincinnati on Nov. 23.
He would miss the next four games, with Georgia Tech going 2-2, with home wins over mid-majors, Charleston Southern and Central Arkansas, and road losses to then ranked No. 21 Oklahoma, 76-61 on Dec. 3 and then ranked No. 20 North Carolina, 68-65 on Dec. 7.
McCollum has played well when healthy, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.3 minutes per game, with 11 starts in 19 contests. He has also shot 43.5% from the field, 36.3% from 3-point range and 86.5% from the foul line.
He spent his first two seasons with Siena, before transferring to Oklahoma last season, starting all 30 contests, scoring 13.3 points, dishing out 3.4 assists, grabbing 2.6 rebound and forcing 0.8 steals per game, while shooting 40.4% from the field, 31.4% from 3-point range and 94.3% from the foul line.
Guards in sophomore Naithan George, who has started every contest this season, and senior Lance Terry will both likely start again for the Yellow Jackets against the Panthers in this one.
Pitt sophomore guard Jaland Lowe suffered a concussion in a road loss to SMU on Feb. 11, missed the home victory over Miami on Feb. 15 and came back for the win over Syracuse on Feb. 18, also at home.
The Panthers and Yellow Jackets tip-off at 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 25 on the ACC Network.
