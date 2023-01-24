Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Down in ESPN Projections

Joe Lunardi has the Pitt Panthers as a No. 11 seed in his latest projections.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are down but not out of ESPN's projected NCAA Tournament field, even after loss to Quad 4 Florida State at home last weekend.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released a new set of predictions with Pitt as a No. 11 seed in the South region - downgraded from their previous spot as a No. 9 seed in the West region. He also has the Panthers as one of the "Last Four Byes" - those on the edge of having to visit Dayton, Ohio for a play-in game.

Lunardi believes the Panthers will No. 6 Michigan St. in Denver, Colorado in their opening-round matchup. The winner would advance to face the winner of Eastern Washington-Gonzaga from the 14-3 game also held in Denver.

Pitt has good opportunities to improve their tournament resume in the next three games. Three Quad 1 or 2 opponents in Wake Forest, North Carolina and Miami await them next up on the schedule.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal

Jaland Lowe's Family Connection to Jeff Capel Led to Pitt

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz

Former Pitt LS Cal Adomitis Gets Game Ball From Bengals' Playoff Win

Damar Hamlin with Bills for Divisional Playoff Game

Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Earns High Praise from ESPN Recruiting Analyst