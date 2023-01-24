Skip to main content

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Down in ESPN Projections

Joe Lunardi has the Pitt Panthers as a No. 11 seed in his latest projections.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are down but not out of ESPN's projected NCAA Tournament field, even after loss to Quad 4 Florida State at home last weekend. 

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released a new set of predictions with Pitt as a No. 11 seed in the South region - downgraded from their previous spot as a No. 9 seed in the West region. He also has the Panthers as one of the "Last Four Byes" - those on the edge of having to visit Dayton, Ohio for a play-in game. 

Lunardi believes the Panthers will No. 6 Michigan St. in Denver, Colorado in their opening-round matchup. The winner would advance to face the winner of Eastern Washington-Gonzaga from the 14-3 game also held in Denver. 

Pitt has good opportunities to improve their tournament resume in the next three games. Three Quad 1 or 2 opponents in Wake Forest, North Carolina and Miami await them next up on the schedule. 

