Skip to main content

Pitt DT Devin Danielson Returning for One More Season

The Pitt Panthers will get reinforcements along the defensive line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will get a lift along the defensive line after star interior lineman Calijah Kancey elected to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. Devin Danielson, a super senior defensive tackle from Thomas Jefferson High School in Pittsburgh, announced on Instagram that he would be returning for his senior season at Pitt. 

Danielson appeared in 11 games last season and recorded 17 total tackles. He's recorded 62 over the course of his career, eight for loss and three sacks. He will bring a much-needed veteran presence to Pitt's front seven. 

Danielson, a senior, could have left this season to pursue a career in the NFL or life after football, but he will join fellow super senior, Pittsburgh native and defensive tackle David Green for another season in blue and gold. They will figure to be two starters by the time next season's opener rolls around. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Down in ESPN Projections

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal

Jaland Lowe's Family Connection to Jeff Capel Led to Pitt

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz

Former Pitt LS Cal Adomitis Gets Game Ball From Bengals' Playoff Win

Damar Hamlin with Bills for Divisional Playoff Game

USATSI_17143240_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt DT Devin Danielson Returning for One More Season

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19842161_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Down in ESPN Projections

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19037658_168388034_lowres
Football

Four Pitt Players Named Top Draft Prospects at Their Positions

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19280183_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19023272_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Recruiting Notebook: Junior QB Henry Hasselbeck Earns First Power 5 Offer from Pitt

By Stephen Thompson
Fl92146XEAcJAMA
Recruiting

Jaland Lowe's Family Connection with Jeff Capel Led to Pitt

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_16784403_168388034_lowres
Football

Transfers Derrick Davis, Daejon Reynolds Officially Sign with Pitt

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19834139_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz

By Stephen Thompson