Twin 2023 OL Brady, Graysen Riffe Commit to Pitt

The Pitt Panthers added two more offensive linemen to their 2023 recruiting class.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers were not done adding to their 2023 recruiting class, even after signing most of the class in December. Pat Narduzzi and company added two more players - twin offensive linemen Brody and Graysen Riffe of West Orange High School. 

The Panthers extended both Riffe's their first Division I offers two weeks ago and had the twin brothers on campus for an official visit this past weekend. Even with Penn State offering the two of them that same weekend, Pitt was able to land the commitment from both Riffe's. 

The Riffe's are big recruits - literally. At 6'8, there was no flying under the radar for them, even if the offer sheet didn't match their size. Graysen is slightly heavier at 310 pounds, with Brody checking in at 300 pounds. The Panthers now have four offensive linemen committed or signed to their 2023 class. 

