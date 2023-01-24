Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers were pegged as a "winner" among ACC teams in transfer portal recruiting this offseason by The Athletic after adding former Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

The former four-star recruit via nearby Pine Richland High School will make the Panthers the third team of his college career and fill the void left by since transfered starter Kedon Slovis, who is now at BYU.

"Pitt will be the third college stop for local product Phil Jurkovec, who began at Notre Dame before playing three years at Boston College," Andy Bittner wrote. "He threw for 35 touchdowns in his run at BC but struggled last year in an Eagles offense that bottomed out. He could still be an upgrade over the departed Kedon Slovis, who was a sub-60 percent passer in his lone year at Pitt, with 10 touchdowns and nine picks.

But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Panthers, according to Bittner, who will have the misfortune of facing former Wake Forest quarterback and the ACC's all-time leader in touchdown passes, Sam Hartman, one more time. Hartman will use his final year of eligibility to play for Notre Dame, who Pitt will meet in South Bend in late October of this season.

"He’s not the only former ACC player the Irish nabbed, but Hartman, who has 12,967 career passing yards, is the one who might make the six ACC teams on Notre Dame’s schedule the most miserable," Bittner said. "Those teams include NC State, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Clemson and, in a cruel twist of fate, Wake Forest."

The Panthers have a strong history against Hartman - they intercepted him three times in a 45-21 victory at Bank of America Stadium to secure the 2021 ACC Championship - but he is still a dangerous player, especially given the talent Notre Dame has returning this fall.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Jaland Lowe's Family Connection to Jeff Capel Led to Pitt

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz

Former Pitt LS Cal Adomitis Gets Game Ball From Bengals' Playoff Win

Damar Hamlin with Bills for Divisional Playoff Game

Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Earns High Praise from ESPN Recruiting Analyst

Pitt vs Florida State Takeaways: Panthers' Defense Falls Flat