Pitt Announces AD Introductory Press Conference
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers announced an introdcutory press conference for new athletic director Allen Greene.
University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Joan Gabel will introduce Greene as the Director of Athletics on Oct. 23 at 10:00 a.m. on the floor of the Petersen Events Center, where members of the media will have a chance to ask questions and learn more about the new hire.
Greene previously served as the Tennessee Senior Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the University of Pittsburgh announced the hire on Oct. 18.
He will take over for previous athletic director Heather Lyke, who spent more than seven years in the position before Chancellor Joan Gabel relieved her of her duties back in September.
Gabel wrote in her statement after letting Lyke go that they wanted a new vision for college athletics and someone that would work with the changing landscape of college athletics.
He now will have the responsibility of raising money and bringing Pitt up in terms of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) and revenue sharing. He also has a relationship with Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi, who praised the hire.
Greene started in the position at Tennessee in December 2023, coming from Ole Miss, where he served as Senior Deputy Athletics Director/External Relations and Business Development. He was also the chief operating officer, oversaw the football program and worked with the department's external operations.
He spent four years and five seasons at Auburn as their athletic director from 2018-22. Auburn had great success with their athletic department, with eight conference titles, 17 teams finishing in the top 10 and 44 teams in the top 25.
The Tigers excelled in men's basketball during his tenure, earning their first-ever No. 1 ranking in 2021 and making the Final Four for the first time in 2019 under head coach Bruce Pearl.
Other programs that had success at Auburn under Greene's tenure include the baseball, gymnastics, equestrian and men's and women's golf teams.
Football did not excel during Greene's time as athletic director of the Tigers, with a 34-28 overall record and a 19-23 record in the SEC.
Greene, prior to Auburn, worked as the senior associate athletic director for administration and deputy director of athletics for Buffalo from 2012-15 and then the athletic director from 2015-18.
He started out with Ole Miss as an assistant athletic director from 2009-12, his first stint with the school.
Greene attended Notre Dame, playing baseball for three seasons before the New York Yankees drafted him in the ninth round in 1998. He spent four years in the Yankees minor league system.
He turned 47 years old in April and hails from Bellevue, Wash., just outside Seattle. He attended O'Dea High School, playing baseball and basketball before graduating as a member of the Class of 1995.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt vs. Syracuse Depth Chart Revealed
- Pitt Volleyball Proves Might vs. Stanford
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps No. 5 Stanford
- Pitt Football Moves Up AP Poll
- Preview: No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Hosts No. 5 Stanford
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt