Former Pitt AD Takes New Position
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers athletic director Heather Lyke has a new position, as she will serve as the president and CEO of the FBS Athletics Directors Associtation, which previously held the name of LEAD1, according to Nicole Auerbach of NBCSports.
Lyke started as the Pitt athletic director in March 2017, taking over from Scott Barnes who took the same job at Oregon State. She previously served as vice president and director of athletics at Eastern Michigan from 2013-17 and worked in various positions at Ohio State from 1998-2013.
She last signed a six-year extension in May 2018, which meant that there were only a few months until her contract ran out at Pitt.
University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Joan Gabel announced in a press release on Sept. 9 that Lyke was "relieved of her duties"
Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that Lyke did sign an extension to stay on as athletic director, back on Aug. 28, but Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Aug. 29 that the extension did not take place as of that time.
During Lyke's time as athletic director, she made a number of coaching changes, including firing men's basketball head coach Kevin Stallings and replacing him with Jeff Capel, as well as hiring Randy Waldrum as the women's soccer head coach.
Lyke also got extensions for football head coach Pat Narduzzi, volleyball head coach Dan Fisher, men's soccer head coach Jay Vidovich and Capel, as they've excelled during her tenure.
Football won two ACC Coastal Division Titles in 2018 and 2021 and their first-ever ACC Championship in 2022. Basketball made it back to the NCAA Tournament in 2023, ending a seven-year drought, and almost made it again last season.
Volleyball is now one of the best programs in the country under Fisher, making eight straight NCAA Tournaments, four straight Elite Eights and three straight Final Fours, the only team in Division I to do the latter.
Men's soccer made their first NCAA Tournament in 2019, ending a 54-year drought, and also made three straight Elite Eights from 2020-22 and two College Cups during that time.
Women's soccer made their first ever NCAA Tournament in 2022, going to the Sweet 16, and then made it to the Elite Eight in 2023, as Waldrum continues to improve the squad each season.
Wrestling under head coach Keith Gavin also won a share of the ACC team title in 2023 and saw Nino Bonaccorsi finish undefeated and win the National Title at 197 pounds.
Some of the reported concerns about Lyke came from NIL and fundraising, where she was slow to start and struggled with during her tenure, respectively. Her Victory Heights project, which a new arena to replace Fitzgerald Field House headlined, also reportedly cost far more than anticipated and the lack of fundraising put those expenses onto the university.
Jennifer Tuscano, who has spent nearly two decades with Pitt, is currently the interim Athletic Director in Lyke's place. She previously held the titles of Executive Associate Athletic Director and Sport Administration Senior Woman Administrator, overlooking the wrestling, men's soccer, women's basketball and softball programs.
