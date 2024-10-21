Pitt vs. Syracuse Depth Chart Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 19 Pitt Panthers battle their rival in the Syracuse Orange in primetime on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Acrisure Stadium.
The depth chart remains the same as prior the Cal game in Week 7, even with certain players leaving that game with an injury.
Panthers Left guard Sixth year Ryan Jacoby and left tackle Branson Taylor both departed from the game vs. the Golden Bears early on, forcing sixth year Jason Collier Jr. and redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. to play left guard and left tackle, respectively.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi said that sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles will return for this matchup after missing the Cal game. Biles and fellow sophomore Braylan Lovelace will split snaps at the Money linebacker spot.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Cal
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond
Daniel Carter
Derrick Davis Jr.
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Censere "C.J." Lee
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr.
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
