Inside The Panthers

Pitt vs. Syracuse Depth Chart Revealed

Pitt Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange Depth Chart Revealed for Week 9.

Dominic Campbell

Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The Pittsburgh Panthers take the field to warm up before playing the California Golden Bears at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The Pittsburgh Panthers take the field to warm up before playing the California Golden Bears at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The No. 19 Pitt Panthers battle their rival in the Syracuse Orange in primetime on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Acrisure Stadium.

The depth chart remains the same as prior the Cal game in Week 7, even with certain players leaving that game with an injury.

Panthers Left guard Sixth year Ryan Jacoby and left tackle Branson Taylor both departed from the game vs. the Golden Bears early on, forcing sixth year Jason Collier Jr. and redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. to play left guard and left tackle, respectively.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi said that sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles will return for this matchup after missing the Cal game. Biles and fellow sophomore Braylan Lovelace will split snaps at the Money linebacker spot.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Cal

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond
Daniel Carter
Derrick Davis Jr.

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Censere "C.J." Lee 

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or 
Benny Haselrig

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr. 

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Terrence Moore 

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery 

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or 
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin

Money Linebacker 
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePit

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Follow Dominic Campbell on Twitter.

Home/Football