Former Pitt AD Releases Statement After Departure
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers chose to part with Athletic Director Heather Lyke, as they look in a different directon for the future of the university.
Lyke spent the past seven years as the Athletic Director at Pitt and chose to give an official statement looking back on that time with the program.
Heather Lyke Official Statement
This morning Chancellor Joan Gabel informed me of her decision to move in a different direction regarding Pitt Athletics Leadership.
Today, I reflected on the wise words from a mentor: "If you leave a place better than you found it, you can be proud of your work." Those words ring true for me. I am immensely proud of the accomplishments of the student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni, donors and community members that I have had the privilege to serve alongside at the University of Pittsburgh. This great university's reputation and standing in intercollegiate athletics has never been stronger -- a testament to the work of so many during my tenure.
Sucess does not happen alone.
First and foremost, thank you to our coaches, staff and student-athletes. We have worked tirelessly to establish and cement a national brand for Pitt Athletics that embodies selflessness, confidence, restlessness and transformation. These qualities are vitally important as we are in a new era in collegiate athletics that demands vision, boldness, compromise and the know-how to effectively address the legal, legislative and governance challenges facing unviversities and their athletics departments.
With the focus on our purpose to build champions nad remain committed to excellence, while preserving the mission of collegiate athletics, we have adapted our mindset, and internal and external operations, to ensure sustainability and long-term victories for the Panthers. When we began this journey seven years ago, we had won only one ACC Championship; today, we have ten, and six Coach of the Year accolades. And our graduation rates have consistently broken records and continue to rise. As someone who deeply values our team, and Pitt Athletics, I encourage everyone to stay the course and continue to strive for new heights.
Much gratitude to our loyal donors, supporters and strategic thinkers -- your contributions have led to significant increases in sponsorships merchandise royalties, fundraising and NIL revenue, including the creation of our collecitve, Alliance 412. Your belief in our vision has transformed the Pitt Athletics' brand and enhanced our facitilies, like the Petersen Sports Complex, Pitt Studios and Petersen Events Center, while laying the groundwork for Victory Heights. Most importantly, your efforts have greatly improved the student-athlete, coach and fan engagement experience.
Lastly, I take immesne pride in the culture we have built within our athletic department, across our campus, and our community. At the end of the day, you win with people and our winning-culture is directly attributed to our staff, coaches, donors and fans who have meaningfully impacted Pitt Athletics and our student-athletes for years to come.
Thank you to the greater Pittsburgh community for all we have done together and for warmly embracing my family and me.
I wish you all the best and look forward to what the future holds.
