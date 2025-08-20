Pitt LB Duo Named Best in ACC
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers football linebacker duo of Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles were named "the two best linebackers in the conference" during the 2025 Pro Football Focus Preseason All-ACC Team on Wednesday.
Louis and Biles were the only two Panthers to receive recognition. The linebacker tandem was also named to the Butkus Award watch list in July. The award highlights the top linebackers in college football based on their exceptional on-field performance, leadership and overall impact on their teams.
Louis and Biles are each coming off of impressive 2024 campaigns. The linebacker duo made up two of Pitt's top three tackle leaders from last season. The duo tallied 181 combined tackles and 13 sacks.
Biles led the team with nine pass breakups, while Louis led with four interceptions. Each linebacker also forced a fumble and scored a touchdown last season. While Louis and Biles were the only two Pitt linebackers to be recognized, "The Sharks," as the Pitt defense is called, still boast a deep second level.
The Panthers return Braylan Lovelace, who had a career-high 53 tackles, four sacks, one pass breakup and one interception in 2024. Pat Narduzzi also called out redshirt senior Nick Lapi when he met with the media on Tuesday. Although Lapi only has 18 career tackles, Narduzzi was impressed with his performance during Sunday's inter-squad scrimmage.
"Nick Lapi had a heck of a scrimmage," Narduzzi said. "I'm happy with where he is. (This is) the most consistent he's been."
Louis and Biles, along with the rest of the linebackers, will get to prove why they're a highly touted group starting week one on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Duquesne. Kick off is at noon on the ACC Network.
