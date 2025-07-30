Pitt LB Duo Makes List for Prestigious Award
The Pittsburgh Panthers have two linebackers, Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles, on the 2025 Butkus Award Watch List, an honor that highlights the top linebackers in college football based on their exceptional on-field performance, leadership, and overall impact on their teams. The Butkus Award is one of college football's most prestigious honors for linebackers at the collegiate level, given annually since 1985. Pitt is one of only eight ACC players represented on this year's list — and the only school with two linebackers on the watch list.
Kyle Louis
Louis, a redshirt junior, is a player of unique qualities. His previous season's performance, with 101 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, and four interceptions, is a testament to his exceptional skills. Louis's combination of speed, instincts, and versatility makes him a nightmare for opposing offenses. His leadership and football IQ make him an impact player in all aspects of the game. Louis's first-team All-American title last year, a feat achieved by the first sophomore defensive player at Pitt since the legendary Hugh Green in 1978.
Rasheem Biles
As a freshman in 2023, Biles played in nine games and compiled two tackles. Last year as a sophomore, Biles took his game to anothe level. In 2024, Biles compiled 82 tackles, 15 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, and nine passes defended. Biles earned second-team All-ACC honors. His physicality and explosiveness off the edge allow him to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, while his coverage skills add a valuable dimension to Pitt's defense. Biles is a good all-around linebacker who uses his speed to play sideline-to-sideline.
Outlook
Both Louis and Biles are fast linebackers who make a lot of plays. If Louis and Biles continue to improve and play at a high level, Pitt could not only have a Butkus Award finalist—or even winner—but also position itself as one of the nation's top defenses in 2025. With their skill set as linebackers that can do everything, both Louis Biles are primed to play at the NFL level, but they must continue to improve.
The Butkus Award, a highly anticipated event, will announce its semifinalists on November 4. The finalists will be announced on November 25, and the winner on December 10 during a live ceremony.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Officially Announces New Rivalry Game
- Pitt LB Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
- Two Pitt Stars Named to Prestigious List
- Browns QB Kenny Pickett Goes Down With Injury
- Pitt Men's Basketball All-Time Starting Five
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt