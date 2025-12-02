Inside The Panthers

Three Pitt Players Earn All-ACC Honors

The Pitt Panthers have had a handful of players earn postseason All-ACC honors following the 2025 season.

Karl Ludwig

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass coverage against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - While the Pitt Panthers don't have any first-team All-ACC performers this season, more than a few players have been recognized by the conference.

Linebackers Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles and kicker Trey Butkowski have earned second-team All-ACC honors, and wide receiver Kenny Johnson, offensive linemen Ryan Baer and BJ Williams, defensive lineman Francis Brewu, linebacker Braylan Lovelace, cornerback Shawn Lee Jr., safety Cruce Brookins and punter Caleb Junko have earned honorable mentions.

Star LB Duo

Louis and Biles formed one of the best linebacking duos in the country this season, even though Louis didn't reach the peak that he did last season. Neither played a full season, as both dealt with injuries, but it's still a surprise that Biles didn't earn first-team honors.

Biles led the team with 85 tackles (32 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), three pass breakups and a forced fumble - in just nine games. Louis compiled 82 tackles (43 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Trey Butkowski (93) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Caleb Junko (91) against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Butkowski's Impressive Freshman Year

Butkowski also missed time this season due to illness, but he connected on 19-of-22 field goal attempts (86.4%) and 41-of-42 point-after attempts (97.6%) as a true freshman.

Other Strong Contributors

Johnson led the team with 48 receptions for 695 yards (14.5 yards per reception) and five touchdowns, building a strong bond with Mason Heintschel, which bodes well for the future of the offense.

Baer and Williams anchored an offensive line that went through its fair share of struggles this season, but the pair played just about every snap in every game this season.

Brewu was a mainstay on the defensive line this season, stepping in his own as an interior presence. He racked up 35 tackles (17 solo), six tackles for loss and a sack.

Lovelace, the third member of "the Sharks" unit at linebacker, was a key member defensively this season. He was a steadying presence in the absence of Louis and Biles, racking up 76 tackles (38 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and two pass breakups.

Lee stepped into the lineup as a true freshman, a rarity at cornerback for the Panthers, and he was one of the top coverage corners in the nation. He compiled 29 tackles (21 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception returned for a touchdown and four pass breakups.

Brookins also missed time due to injury this season, but when he was in the lineup, there's an argument to be made that no one was better. He recorded 44 tackles (25 solo), a half tackle for loss, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

Junko punted the ball 48 times this season for 2,134 yards, averaging a solid 44.5 yards per punt.

