Pitt QB Named to Prestigious Award Watchlist
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers starting quarterback Eli Holstein was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watchlist Tuesday afternoon.
The annual award is presented to the nation's top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class.
Holstein, who is entering his redshirt sophomore season, is one of 58 quarterbacks on the watchlist.
Other ACC quarterbacks on the list include Syracuse's Steve Angeli, Wake Forest's Robby Ashford, Miami's Carson Beck, Florida State's Thomas Castellanos and Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones.
Holstein is entering his second season at the helm of the Panthers. The former Alabama transfer appeared in 10 games in 2024 and completed nearly 62% of his passes for 2,225 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Holstein also rushed 81 times for 328 yards and three scores, all while battling an injury towards the end of the 2024 season.
Prior to Pitt, Holstein was a four-star quarterback out of Zachary, La. He was touted as the No. 8 quarterback in the Class of 2023 and the No. 86 player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Holstein played one season with the Crimson Tide before entering the portal and heading to Pittsburgh as a three-star transfer.
The Panthers boasted a top 25 pass offense last season and will look to continue the success through the air with a healthy Holstein and a second year under offensive coordinator Kade Bell's system.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list will be narrowed down as the season unfolds. The winner of the prestigious award will be honored in Johnny Unitas' hometown of Baltimore, Md., in December.
