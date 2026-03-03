Pitt's Mason Heintschel Ready for Next Step in QB Evolution

PITTSBURGH — It's been almost five months since Mason Heintschel took his first snap as the starting quarterback of the Pitt Panthers. Since then, he has become the unquestionable starter heading into the 2026 season.

Heintschel threw for 2,354 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions, all while completing 63.6% of his pass attempts in nine starts as a true freshman.

It wasn't always pretty for Heintschel, though. He may have beaten up on sub-par talent, but struggled against some of the top dogs college football had to offer. But who can blame him as a former three-star true freshman who was thrust into the starting position a month into the season?

This offseason will be crucial for Heintschel's development, not only for his physical traits necessary for playing quarterback in the ACC but as a leader, too.

"His progression in Year 2 is going be critical," said head coach Pat Narduzzi. "He's so smart and works at it so hard. I don't know if there's anybody that works at it as much as he does. So we're going to see the mental and the physical part of it get a lot better. He's special."

Heintschel's Growing as a Leader

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) passes against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It was evident from Heintschel's first press conference as Pitt's quarterback that he carries himself with confidence and has a team-first focus. It's easy to maintain that attitude after beating Boston College 48-7 in your first career start, but it's difficult to maintain through the ebbs and flows of a regular season.

"Maybe I should say good leader, not a great leader, because he was just worried about being a quarterback. Just doing his job," Narduzzi said of Heintschel.

Pitt has almost another six months until the team takes the field against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 5, which leaves Heintschel plenty of time to focus on his off-the-field development.

"One of my biggest things coming into this offseason was just trying to be the leader," Heintschel said. "Kind of try and step into that role and grow into that mold of taking that next step as a quarterback."

Pitt went 6-3 when Heintschel started last season, but the finish with losses in three of the last four games to Notre Dame, Miami and East Carolina left a sour taste in Heintschel's mouth. And as the quarterback, and rising leader, he assumed responsibility.

"I think we could have taken it to the next step if we had more of that leader at the quarterback position. And I think that was on me," he said. "I think as a freshman, it's a tough thing to do, but that comes with the job description. I think taking that next step this year is gonna be very pivotal to having a successful season."

Heintschel's On-Field Improvements

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) celebrates his touchdown run during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Being a leader off the field goes hand in hand with leadership on the field. In Heintschel's perspective, that means leading by example trumps all.

He said that being vocal is still important, but noticed that his teammates respond better when he backs up his talk with results on the field.

"Kind of setting that standard and having those guys kind of see visually instead of just me telling them to do it. I think that's the biggest thing for me," Heintschel said.

One area of Heintschel's game he could improve at is his decision making. Heintschel occasionally put the football into harm's way or held on for too long before throwing it away, which explains his 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Narduzzi said that Heintschel has done well in that area this offseason and did not turn over the ball once during the first spring practice.

"I got to push myself to be better, too. We are only as successful as our weakest link," Heintschel said. "I think just pushing each other to be better every day, it starts with me. I think that's the biggest thing for us."

The 2026 season will be a big one for the Panthers. As Narduzzi pointed out, returning a second-year starting quarterback is important, but so is returning the offensive coordinator for a third consecutive season.

With a favorable schedule next season, the goal is once again to win an ACC title. And Heintschel gives Pitt the best chance to do that.

"Leaders are hard to get," Narduzzi said. "He's a natural leader. He knows he's the guy."

