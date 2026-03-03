Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Not Thrilled About Acrisure Stadium Changes

PITTSBURGH — In January, Allen Greene announced that nearly 17,000 seats would be roped off in Acrisure Stadium, exclusively for Pitt Panthers home football games, in an effort to create a better game day atmosphere for both fans and players.

The decision was met with some fans glad that a change was made, while others opposed it and outside fan bases poked fun at the unique decision.

But on March 2, a month and a few days after the decision was made, Pat Narduzzi was finally asked about his thoughts on the change. Narduzzi didn't seem too thrilled, but was accepting.

"Do I love it? No," Narduzzi said. "Did I like it 10 years ago when someone mentioned it? Not really. But I think change is good, whether it's a new coordinator or a new idea. And I think it will improve what that place looks like."

Narduzzi Iffy on Stadium Changes

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0), head coach Pat Narduzzi, defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) and offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper (56) lead the Panthers onto the field to play the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Although the changes are intended to impact the environment for both the players and the fans, Narduzzi said that his players never seemed concerned about it.

"I haven't had one player come up to me and say, 'Coach, what are we doing?'" Narduzzi said. "I don't think anybody really cares. I think it's going to improve the energy, maybe, in that stadium."

After looking into the numbers, the median attendance in Acrisure Stadium was 49,845 in 2025, and just two home games would have been considered sold out with the reduced capacity from 68,400 to 51,146 — Duquesne and Notre Dame.

It's worth noting that the Notre Dame game was sold out when the stadium was at its normal capacity of 68,400.

The capacity change is significant, though. With both upper sections of the east and west sides of the stadiums closed off, Acrisure Stadium is now the 10th-largest venue after being the second-largest before the change.

"It truly doesn't look like that in the stadium," Narduzzi said of the stadium's standard capacity compared to the rest of the ACC. "I want 51,000 to look like 51,000. Obviously, those yellow seats make it look like that. But I just think moving everybody down is going to feel a lot better."

And as Narduzzi concluded his response, it felt like he started to come around to the idea more.

"I think it will improve what that place looks like. The attendance isn't going to go down, it's just moving closer to the field," Narduzzi said. "It'll be a better experience for the players and the fans, I think."

