Pitt QB Reflects on Disappointing End to Freshman Season

Spring Ball has started for the Pitt Panthers. Several new and returning players on the football team spoke to the media, including quarterback Mason Heintschel.

Heintschel was the biggest surprise of the recent football season. The true freshman went from a name nobody knew to leading the team to big wins and breaking records.

In the age of the transfer portal, many are relieved that Heintschel is still with the program in the first place. Still, Heintschel has his eyes on an even better year for his sophomore season.

Rough Last Stretch

After leading the team to five straight wins, Pitt ended its season by winning just one of its last four games. This includes two blowout losses and losing to East Carolina in the Go Bowling Military Bowl.

Losing to Miami, which ended up making the national championship, and Notre Dame was one thing. The bowl loss to a depleted East Carolina team was particularly ugly, though.

"How the bowl game went was really disappointing for us. It starts with me," Heintschel said.

Despite the disappointment from the game, Heintschel made it clear that the team's outlook is for the future.

"We try not to dwell on that so much. You can only control what you can control," he said. "Taking what we did wrong in that game and using that to get better this offseason is going to be a big step for us."

Dec 27, 2025; Annapolis, MD, USA; East Carolina Pirates defensive lineman Torin Brazell (98) sacksPittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half of the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

New Faces

Heintschel also made it clear how this is a new team getting ready for a new season.

"We got a new group, and we got a great group of guys here," Heintschel said. "What brought me back here was the relationships. We have a really great group here and I'm excited what we can show."

Pitt has lost some big names to the transfer portal and NFL draft, but it has also been able to gain a lot of new, intriguing prospects. Heintschel talked about how his trust in the new-look wide receiver room and how the new players can be an improvement from last season.

High Expectations

Another 8-4 season for a program like Pitt should be what is least expected, but it's not always a guarantee. Heintschel has full confidence in the team to be even better than last season.

"I'm excited to bring a championship to Pitt," he said. "I wholeheartedly believe we can do that, and we're gonna get that done."

