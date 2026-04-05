Pitt's Path to Postseason Baseball

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt baseball, just past halfway through their season, are currently on track to make the postseason in baseball for the first time in 31 seasons.

Not typically considered one of the premier teams in the ACC, Pitt Baseball's explosive bats have set them up to be a probable tournament team. With just under half of the season remaining, Pitt will have to stay on track to maintain their spot, and doing so will involve some marquee wins down the stretch in a tough ACC.

Pitt's offense has been strong, with some liabilities on the pitching side that have led to the team needing unreasonable numbers on the offensive side for some of their wins.

With college baseball's postseason working in a regional format, Pitt is currently projected to be either a 2 or 3 seed, putting them between the 17th and 48th best team in the tournament.

Pitt's Path To Postseason Play

If Pitt wants to land a 2 seed spot, they will need to overperform expectations for the remainder of the season. They will need to win nearly all of their midweek matchups for the remainder of the season, with Youngstown State, Akron, West Virginia, Mercyhurst and Penn State remaining. The only one the team can afford to lose and likely retain a two seed is West Virginia, and they cannot afford to lose that one in a blowout.

Pitt's next two series against ACC foes are ones they are expected to be heavy favorites in, so sweeping one of either Cal and Virginia Tech is important for their success. They also must win both series in an ideal world, whether by sweep or two of three wins.

If they are simply wishing to make the tournament period, the team will have to remain competitive against tough weekend opponents in the remainder of ACC play. Virginia, Florida State and North Carolina are all teams that will be favored in their series against the Panthers, so avoiding being swept by any of those should keep the team in the good graces of the committee when it comes down to it.

It is still far too early to tell how the Panthers will fair when it comes to the postseason, but their best shot in 31 years to do so is fast approaching and more realistic than ever.

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