Pitt Baseball Blows Lead, Loses to Duke in ACC Tournament
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers held an early lead, but couldn't hold on late, as they lost 4-3 to Duke in the ACC Tournament Second Round.
Pitt loaded the bases in the top of the first inning, as junior second baseman Caden Dulin made it to first base on a hit-by-pitch, sophomore third baseman Ryan Zuckerman got onto first base after an error from Duke graduate third baseman Ben Miller, and then junior left fielder AJ Nessler walked.
Blue Devils freshman left-handed starting pitcher would hit Panthers sophomore catcher Sebastian Pisacreta, bringing home Dulin for a 1-0 lead.
Duke brought in graduate right-handed pitcher Ryan Calvert, who would strikeout redshirt junior right fielder Lorenzo Carrier and got designated hitter Jayden Melendez to fly out, ending the inning.
Dulin led off the top of the third inning with a single, Zuckerman walked and then Nessler moved the runners on a ground out for Pitt.
Pisacreta hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dulin, then Carrier singled, scoring Zuckerman as Pitt took a 3-0 lead.
Pitt got a great start from redshirt sophomore starting right-handed pitcher Drew Lafferty, who allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out five batters over three innings of scoreless work.
The Panthers brought in left-handed pitcher Patrick Gardner in the bottom of the fourth inning, and after hitting a batter and allowing a walk, he got three straight outs to keep the Blue Devils scoreless.
Duke got a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning, as senior shortstop Wallace Clark walked and sophomore center fielder AJ Gracia doubled, scoring Clark to trim the Pitt lead to 3-1.
Gracia came through again for the Blue Devils, as he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the deficit to one run at 3-2.
Pitt had a great chance to score in the top of the eighth inning, as Nessler made it to first base on an error with two outs and Carrier singled, moving Nessler to third base with two outs.
Melendez would strike out, but Duke catcher Mason Winslow had the ball get away from him. Melendez ran to first base, but Winslow got the throw just in time for the put out and the strikeout to end that chance.
Gardner kept Pitt in it, striking out the final two batters in the bottom of the eighth inning, and keeping his team in the lead at 3-2.
Winslow again played hero for the Blue Devils, as he led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run, tying it up at 3-3.
Gardner struck out the next batter, but an easy ground ball to Pitt junior infielder Anthony LaSala, who came into provide defense at shortstop, couldn't come up with the ball and allowed Clark to get to first base.
He then allowed a single to Gracia, moving Clark to third base base, and intentionally walked Miller, loading the bases with one out.
Duke graduate first baseman Jake Hyde would walk in the next at-bat and Clark came home for the walk-off win.
The Panthers went 2-for-19 from the plate, following their 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
Pitt finishes their season 28-27 overall and 10-20 in ACC Play.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Lands WPIAL Star, Marshall Decommit
- Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 RB Jamal Rule
- Pitt Football Offers 2026 Big Ten Commit
- 4-Star WR Cancels SEC Trip, Books Pitt Official Visit
- Pitt Baseball Outlasts Louisville, Advances in ACC Tournament
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt