UCLA Loss Completely Flips College Baseball World Series Odds
The college baseball playoffs have only just begun and we already have one of the biggest upsets we'll see in the sport.
The No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins have been eliminated by the Saint Mary's Gaels in the Los Angeles Regional. The Bruins were 51-6 this season and had just won the Big Ten Tournament. They were also the betting favorites to win the College Baseball World Series.
UCLA lost to Saint Mary's in the first round of Regionals by a score of 3-2, and then squeaked by Virginia Tech in an elimination game on Saturday. They were then matched up against the Gaels again on Sunday, losing a second-straight game to them, this time by a score of 6-5. Saint Mary's would go on to lose to the Cal Poly Mustangs in the Los Angeles Regional Final.
As a result, the odds of winning the College World Series have been shaken up. It's Georgia Tech that has taken over as the betting favorite at +400. North Carolina (+450), Texas (+550), Georgia (+600), and Mississippi State (+700) round out the top five.
The following teams have won their region and advanced to Super Regionals:
- Los Angeles: Cal Poly
- Hattiesburg: Arkansas-Little Rock
- Chapel Hill: North Carolina
- Lincoln: Ole Miss
- Lawrence: Kansas
- Tuscaloosa: Alabama
- Austin: Texas
- Eugene: Oregon
- Starkville: Mississippi State
- Athens: Georgia
Regionals will wrap up today, which could result in a few more surprising teams being eliminated from the College World Series. Georgia Tech is in a winner-take-all game against Oklahoma, Auburn is in a winner-take-all game against Milwaukee, who already beat them last Friday, Texas A&M is in a winner-take-all game against USC, and Florida is in a winner-take-all game against Troy.
College World Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Georgia Tech +400
- North Carolina +450
- Texas +550
- Georgia +600
- Mississippi State +700
- Auburn +750
- Florida +1200
- Texas A&M +2000
- West Virginia +2200
- Ole Miss +2500
- Alabama +2500
- Kansas +3500
- Oregon +3500
- Kentucky +4000
- USC +4000
- Florida State +4000
- Oklahoma +9000
- Troy +10000
- Cal Poly +15000
- Little Rock +30000
- Saint John's +50000
- Milwaukee +100000
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets