UCLA Loss Completely Flips College Baseball World Series Odds

The college baseball playoffs have only just begun and we already have one of the biggest upsets we'll see in the sport.

The No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins have been eliminated by the Saint Mary's Gaels in the Los Angeles Regional. The Bruins were 51-6 this season and had just won the Big Ten Tournament. They were also the betting favorites to win the College Baseball World Series.

UCLA lost to Saint Mary's in the first round of Regionals by a score of 3-2, and then squeaked by Virginia Tech in an elimination game on Saturday. They were then matched up against the Gaels again on Sunday, losing a second-straight game to them, this time by a score of 6-5. Saint Mary's would go on to lose to the Cal Poly Mustangs in the Los Angeles Regional Final.

As a result, the odds of winning the College World Series have been shaken up. It's Georgia Tech that has taken over as the betting favorite at +400. North Carolina (+450), Texas (+550), Georgia (+600), and Mississippi State (+700) round out the top five.

The following teams have won their region and advanced to Super Regionals:

Los Angeles: Cal Poly

Hattiesburg: Arkansas-Little Rock

Chapel Hill: North Carolina

Lincoln: Ole Miss

Lawrence: Kansas

Tuscaloosa: Alabama

Austin: Texas

Eugene: Oregon

Starkville: Mississippi State

Athens: Georgia

Regionals will wrap up today, which could result in a few more surprising teams being eliminated from the College World Series. Georgia Tech is in a winner-take-all game against Oklahoma, Auburn is in a winner-take-all game against Milwaukee, who already beat them last Friday, Texas A&M is in a winner-take-all game against USC, and Florida is in a winner-take-all game against Troy.

College World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Georgia Tech +400

North Carolina +450

Texas +550

Georgia +600

Mississippi State +700

Auburn +750

Florida +1200

Texas A&M +2000

West Virginia +2200

Ole Miss +2500

Alabama +2500

Kansas +3500

Oregon +3500

Kentucky +4000

USC +4000

Florida State +4000

Oklahoma +9000

Troy +10000

Cal Poly +15000

Little Rock +30000

Saint John's +50000

Milwaukee +100000

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