Pitt Prepares to Face Three QBs vs CMU
The Pitt Panthers will face an early-season test this weekend when the Central Michigan Chippewas comes to Acrisure Stadium. Central Michigan is fresh off a 14-13 win San Jose St.
The Panthers will face an unusual challenge, preparing for three different quarterbacks.
“They’re going to play with three quarterbacks,” Narduzzi said. “If you’re out there watching, you’re not going to say, ‘What happened to the quarterback? Did he get hurt?’ No, they play three, and it’s kind of their philosophy offensively. They do a bunch of different stuff, but they like to line up and pound you. That’s what they want to do. They’re about a 70 percent run football team.”
The Chippewas, led by first-year head coach Matt Drinkall lists 3 different QB’s as options on the depth chart. Veteran transfer Joe Labas from Iowa, redshirt freshman Jadyn Glasser, and Northern Arizona transfer Angel Flores. Each brings a slightly different skillset.
“We'll see three different kids appear in games for us throughout the season in various roles,” Drinkall said. “We love our quarterback room right now from top to bottom.’ Out of every position group that is the one that we are maybe blessed the most.”
For Pitt, the LBs will play a critical role. LB Kyle Louis flew to the ball and turned heads in the win over Duquesne. His 6 tackle, 3 TFL, and 2 sack performance earned him ACC LB of the Week.
Rasheem Biles is another LB expected to have a big year for the Panthers, he was a top-10 graded returning LB in all of college football entering the year according to PFF. He had 4 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, and defended a pass. The other starting LB Braylen Lovelace had a pair of tackles on limited playing time as the score was 48-6 at the end of the 3rd quarter.
They weren't alone either. Redshirt freshman Cameron Lindsey also stepped up, showcasing his physicality and range. Lindsey reeled in 3 tackles and his first career sack over the weekend. Nick Lappi also stepped up defensively and on special teams helping confirm depth in a banged up LB room for the Panthers.
“Both of them played really well,” Narduzzi said. “They are two reliable guys that we have no problem putting in.”
Cruce Brookins led the DB room with 5 tackles and 1 pass defended. The Panthers only allowed 171 passing yards although 120 of them came from Duquesne's lone receiver Joey Isabella. Central Michigan primarily runs the football, they had 13 passing attempts last week compared to Pitt's 38.
Pitt does enter as heavy favorites and are 34-6 against Mid-American Conference(MAC) schools. The MAC proved over the weekend they should not be taken lightly. Miami of Ohio visited Wisconsin and the Badgers pulled away and won 17-0 but the score was 0-3 heading into half. Toledo traveled to Kentucky in a 24-16 game that Kentucky pulled away from in the 4th quarter and Ohio went to Rutgers for 34-31 nail-biting game.
Pitt will take on Central Michigan at Noon on Saturday in Acrisure Stadium.
