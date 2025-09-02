Pitt Basketball Announces New Video Series
Pitt basketball has announced "Pitt Basketball: Unscripted", a web series that will go in in-depth of the past, present, and future of the team.
The show will premiere its first episode on Sept. 2nd. The trailer showed a variety of clips from the show. Most of the clips are of the current team putting in work on the court and in the gym. These clips give a look at some of the new faces putting in work with the team.
The trailer also featured clips of former Pitt basketball stars talking about their experience at Pitt. Interviews with Bub Carrington, Blake Hinson, Zack Austin, and Chris Jones were all teased in the trailer.
The interviews with the former Pitt stars see them talking about more than just college basketball, including the NBA, representing the city, and making connections that last beyond college.
In Pitt basketball's press release, they tease how future episodes of the show will "preview the team's preseason preparation, including Pitt's Oct. 19 exhibition game against Providence." It's clear that they will continue to produce episodes as the season begins, but it's not exactly known how far into the season they will continue to produce and post episodes.
Head coach Jeff Capel is also heavily featured in the trailer. His speeches to the team work as a backing track to the footage of the team putting in the work. While Pitt probably won't want to give too much information away, it will be interesting to see how much footage there will be of the team practicing and working on plays.
After a disappointing second half of Pitt's last basketball season, Capel and the team will be looking for a big bounce-back year. While not much can be said before we've seen this current team play a single game, they clearly have some level of confidence if they're open to showing the work they put in behind the scenes.
This upcoming basketball season will feature many exciting games that Pitt fans can look forward to. Hopefully the team can live up to the talent they have on the roster and the confidence they have in themselves.
