Pitt HC Gives Good News on Injured Duo
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has an unofficial policy of only talking about injuries if they're season-ending, so as of now, there's good news on a couple of key Panthers.
Narduzzi said that both Jaeden Moore, who did not dress for the season opener against Duquesne, and Ryan Baer, who left in the second half of the season opener, are okay.
"Again, I would tell you if it’s season-ending," Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly press conference. "I would tell you if it’s season-ending, like I already have. He will be fine. Something we’re going to work on."
And Baer, who was on the sideline during the second of the 61-9 win against the Dukes is okay, too.
"He got a little bit of a stinger," Narduzzi said. "Another injury you want to ask me right after I had an injury question. Ryan is fine. I can tell you that. Did we need him after that? No. There was no sense in putting him out there, so…"
Moore has been listed as a co-starter on the weekly depth chart in each of the last two weeks, following an offseason that drew a lot of praise. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end from Hanford, Calif. spent two seasons at Oregon before transferring to Pitt over the winter. He was expected to be a major contributor this season, and according to Narduzzi, he will still have a chance to do so.
Moore has been praised for his quickness off the line, and his pass rushing chops are well known, but defensive line coach Tim Daoust said that Moore is a ready and willing run defender, too.
The defensive ends room utilized Jimmy Scott, Blaine Spires, Joey Zelinsky and Zach Crothers against Duquesne, and eventually, Moore will feature into the mix.
Baer started the season opener at right tackle and played 36 snaps (all at right tackle), according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also graded Baer as the Panthers' top-rated offensive lineman. He suffered a stinger, according to Narduzzi, and remained on the sideline in the second half of the win with a light wrap on his arm.
Baer, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman from Eastlake, Ohio, was expected to be a key piece on the line this season. He struggled at times last season as he switched from the right to the left side of the line, but his physical tools and mindset pointed toward a bounce back. He was strong against the Dukes.
Kendall Stanley slid into the lineup at right tackle following Baer's exit, and Narduzzi said that Jiavani Cooley could have also played with the starters.
