Inside The Panthers

Pitt HC Gives Good News on Injured Duo

The Pitt Panthers' head coach offered good news on a pair of key players during his weekly press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

Karl Ludwig

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Baer (70) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Baer (70) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has an unofficial policy of only talking about injuries if they're season-ending, so as of now, there's good news on a couple of key Panthers.

Narduzzi said that both Jaeden Moore, who did not dress for the season opener against Duquesne, and Ryan Baer, who left in the second half of the season opener, are okay.

"Again, I would tell you if it’s season-ending," Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly press conference. "I would tell you if it’s season-ending, like I already have. He will be fine. Something we’re going to work on."

And Baer, who was on the sideline during the second of the 61-9 win against the Dukes is okay, too.

"He got a little bit of a stinger," Narduzzi said. "Another injury you want to ask me right after I had an injury question. Ryan is fine. I can tell you that. Did we need him after that? No. There was no sense in putting him out there, so…"

Moore has been listed as a co-starter on the weekly depth chart in each of the last two weeks, following an offseason that drew a lot of praise. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end from Hanford, Calif. spent two seasons at Oregon before transferring to Pitt over the winter. He was expected to be a major contributor this season, and according to Narduzzi, he will still have a chance to do so.

Moore has been praised for his quickness off the line, and his pass rushing chops are well known, but defensive line coach Tim Daoust said that Moore is a ready and willing run defender, too.

The defensive ends room utilized Jimmy Scott, Blaine Spires, Joey Zelinsky and Zach Crothers against Duquesne, and eventually, Moore will feature into the mix.

Baer started the season opener at right tackle and played 36 snaps (all at right tackle), according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also graded Baer as the Panthers' top-rated offensive lineman. He suffered a stinger, according to Narduzzi, and remained on the sideline in the second half of the win with a light wrap on his arm.

Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Baer
Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Cameron Robertson (15) rushes past Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Baer (70) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Baer, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman from Eastlake, Ohio, was expected to be a key piece on the line this season. He struggled at times last season as he switched from the right to the left side of the line, but his physical tools and mindset pointed toward a bounce back. He was strong against the Dukes.

Kendall Stanley slid into the lineup at right tackle following Baer's exit, and Narduzzi said that Jiavani Cooley could have also played with the starters.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/Football