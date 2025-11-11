Pitt Takes Down Eastern Michigan for Another Win
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers used a strong performance in the first half and kept it going in the second half for a solid win over Eastern Michigan, 78-66, at the Petersen Events Center.
The win keeps the Panthers undefeated on the season, 3-0, as they also beat Youngstown State, 74-59 on Nov. 3 in the season opener, and Longwood, 78-60 on Nov. 7, both at home. This also drops the Eagles to 1-1, after they beat Georgia State at home, 71-49 on Nov. 3.
Pitt improves to 4-1 all-time against Eastern Michigan, with their last matchup a 93-90 victory for Pitt in double-overtime on Nov. 11, 2016, the first game for former head coach Kevin Stallings. The only loss for Pitt against Eastern Michigan came on Dec. 7, 1982, 67-62 on the road.
Panthers Starter Misses Game With Injury
The Panthers didn't have one of their main starters vs. the Eagles, as sophomore Brandin "Beebah" Cummings missed out.
Cummings didn't play due to a lower-body injury, with Pitt announcing that he is day-to-day. Sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis took his place in the starting lineup.
Pitt Excels in First Half vs. Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan started out with a 6-5 lead in the first three minutes, but Pitt took control, embarking on a 22-4 run over the next seven minutes, earning a 27-10 advantage midway through the first half.
Freshman forward Roman Siulepa led the way for the Panthers with seven points on a 3-pointer, a layup and a fast break dunk. Indrusaitis added five points on a 3-pointer and a layup, while senior forward Cameron Corhen scored four points off two baskets in the paint
Eastern Michigan battled back to get the score within single-digits later on in the second half, with an 11-2 run over two minutes, but Pitt scored six of the final eight points and took a 45-32 lead into halftime.
The Panthers shot 55.9% from the field, with Siulepa scoring 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting, Indrusaitis scoring nine points on 4-for-6 shooting and Corhen scoring eight points on 4-for-6 shooting as well.
Pitt Keeps Up Solid Play in Second Half
Eastern Michigan trimmed their deficit down to just 10 points early on, but freshman Omari Witherspoon hit a 3-pointer and then fifth year guard Damarco Minor did the same, but also got fouled to make it a four-point play, keeping Pitt up 52-38.
The Panthers added onto their lead, with Corhen adding six points on two dunks and two free throws, while Witherspoon made two jumpers and Minor drove from one end of the court to the other for a layup, giving them a 65-50 advantage at the 8:51 mark.
Senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr. hit a 3-pointer for Pitt, then Corhen added a layup and Minor made a stepback jumper, as the home team held a 73-58 lead at the final media timeout, eventually ending in the 12-point victory
Players of the Game For Pitt
Corhen led the Panthers with 16 points in the win, making seven of his 11 shots from the field, adding seven rebounds and two blocks.
Witherspoon had the best game of his young career for Pitt, with a season-high 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Minor had a strong second half for the Panthers and finished with 12 points, shooting 5-for-9 from the field, leading with six assists and four steals, while also making six rebounds.
Siulepa finished with the 11 points he scored in the first half, making it back-to-back games scoring in double-digits, as he dropped a season-high 12 points on Longwood.
