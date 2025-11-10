Pitt Drops Projected Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released the weekly depth chart for this week's top-25 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The depth chart looks the same as it did two weeks ago against Stanford, despite some recent injuries.
Rashad Battle suffered an injury in the second quarter against the Cardinal and did not return to the game. There has been no update on Battle's status, but he is still listed as a starter on the depth chart.
Rasheem Biles also remains listed as a starter. Biles last played nearly a month ago against Florida State and has been absent due to an injury in the last three games. However, Biles did hint at a potential return during the bye week.
Cruce Brookins and Nick Lapi are two more key players who have suffered recent injuries. They both remain listed on the depth chart.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame
Offense
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson
Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp
Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes
Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley
Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley
Defense
Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor
Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim
Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey
Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray
Specialists
Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Predicted to Make College Football Playoff
- College GameDay Returns to Pitt
- Pitt WR Trolls Louisville After Upset Loss
- Pitt Jumps Into the AP and Coaches Polls
- No. 3 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Virginia
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt