Pitt Drops Projected Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released the weekly depth chart for this week's top-25 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The depth chart looks the same as it did two weeks ago against Stanford, despite some recent injuries.

Rashad Battle suffered an injury in the second quarter against the Cardinal and did not return to the game. There has been no update on Battle's status, but he is still listed as a starter on the depth chart.

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs after a. catch against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rasheem Biles also remains listed as a starter. Biles last played nearly a month ago against Florida State and has been absent due to an injury in the last three games. However, Biles did hint at a potential return during the bye week.

Cruce Brookins and Nick Lapi are two more key players who have suffered recent injuries. They both remain listed on the depth chart.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

Offense

Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales 

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner

Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler

Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson

Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp

Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes

Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley

Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown

Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley

Defense

Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky

Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James

Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor

Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim

Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey

Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant

Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson

Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray

Specialists

Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski

Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

