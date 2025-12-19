Pitt Volleyball Swept in Final Four by Texas A&M

KANSAS CITY -- The Pitt Panthers just cannot get over the hump. Five straight Final Four appearances has resulted in five straight Final Four losses, as they fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 3-0.

Pitt has made five straight Final Four appearances, and has been unable to capitalize on a single one.

A Rough Start Sets Pitt Back A Set

After the Aggies took the opening two points off a block by middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and an ace by setter Maddie Waak, Pitt stormed back to tie the match early on and take the lead off two kills from pin hitter Blaire Bayless and a kill by right side hitter Olivia Babcock.

Both teams battled, and Texas A&M held a plethora of small leads, including 7-6, 9-7, 10-8 and 11-9 before a 12-9 Texas A&M lead caused head coach Dan Fisher to call his first timeout.

Following the timeout, Pitt tied the set up at 12 following scores by Bayless, Babcock and setter Brooke Mosher.

The two teams continued to trade points, and Pitt held the lead multiple times before it was tied at 18 all. A Mosher kill gave Pitt a 19-18 lead. A successful challenge by Texas A&M head coach Jamie Morrison made it 19-18 for the Aggies, which they turned into a 21-18 lead. Pitt then went on a 3-0 run to tie the set up.

Kills by pin hitters Logan Lednicky and Kendyl Stowers made it 23-22, then a Babcock block shortened the deficit to one. Texas A&M would get three set point opportunities before Pitt got one of their own, then the Aggies capitalized on their fourth opportunity at 28-27 to take the first set, 29-27.

Texas A&M played largely mistake-free volleyball in the first set, which combined with a stellar set by Cos-Okpalla allowed for them to take advantage of Pitt's weaknesses.

Pitt Cannot Stop Stowers

Texas A&M started strongly in the second set. After a couple close scores, Texas A&M forced Pitt to call a timeout as they trailed 10-6 in the second set. Texas A&M and Pitt would put up one more point each before Pitt went on a 5-0 run to make it 12-11 Pitt in the second set and force a timeout by Texas A&M.

Pitt extended the run to 8 straight before Texas A&M went on a 4-0 run to tie the set up. Texas A&M would then go on multiple runs of 3-0 or more before taking the second set by 4 points, 25-21.

At the end of two sets, Stowers was hitting a stifling .450 hitting percentage, and Pitt could not find an answer for her.

A Listless Third Set Sends Pitt Packing

The third set saw Pitt hold the lead for much of the beginning of the set until a Waak ace tied it at 10 and a Lednicky kill gave Texas A&M an 11-10 lead. They would dominate the next group of points, causing Pitt to call a timeout down 16-12.

Pitt clawed back, but the tide fully turned away from them in the red zone. A&M notched 3 straight to make it 23-20, and Pitt was unable to claw back to close it out. Kills from Lednicky and Cos-Okpalla closed it out, and Pitt was swept 3 sets to none.

Pitt has now dropped five straight National Semifinal appearances. They were swept for the first time, regular season or otherwise, since falling to Nebraska in the 2023 National Semifinal.

Pitt Volleyball Right Side Hitter Olivia Babcock | Courtesy of Pitt Athletic

The Pitt Postgame Response

Following the match, Fisher remarked that the defense was not good enough, and that he was nonetheless proud of his team and their season.

Kelley and Babcock also both spoke, and most of their focus was on the personal relationships on the team

"This is one of the most special teams i've been on and I told every one of them that they are extraordinary young women," Kelley said.

Babcock spoke about her relationship with Kelley.

"It was my last time playing with my best friend," Babcock said.

Texas A&M will take on the winner of Kentucky & Wisconsin, and Pitt is set to open their next season in the new Victory Heights athletic complex.

