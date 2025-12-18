Pitt Volleyball Eyeing National Title Spot vs. Texas A&M

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers volleyball team has made it to the Final Four once again, and will take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2025 Final Four in Kansas City, with first serve at 6:30 PM EST.

Pitt will take on a tough Texas A&M squad that overcame adversity in the Elite Eight, defeating Nebraska in five sets after leading 2-0 to begin the match. The other side of the bracket features a Kentucky team that Pitt swept early on in the season, and a surging Wisconsin team.

Pitt brings to the table a team led by star right-side hitter Olivia Babcock, who was named an AVCA first-team All American on Dec. 18. She is in the running for the Player of The Year award, which will be announced on Dec. 19, and would be the back-to-back winner if she receives the honor. Her swing and her verticality should present a challenge for Texas A&M's blocking, and her leadership has allowed Pitt to return to the Final Four despite significant roster turnover.

Other key players that will be possible "game-changers" for Pitt include setter Brooke Mosher, a second-team All-America honoree, who has assisted the vast majority of Babcock's kills this season. Additionally she sets the ball at such a high angle to allow both Babcock and other pin hitters to create vertical disadvantages for opposing teams.

Middle blocker Bre Kelley and pin hitter Marina Pezelj should also both shine, as Kelley took home ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors and Pezelj has been a top player for Pitt since the NCAA tournament began.

Texas A&M's Top Talents

When it comes to the Texas A&M side, they offer two of the top players in the country in middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and pin hitter Logan Lednicky.

Cos-Okpalla is one of the best middle blockers in the country, if not the best. She has been dominant on both attack and defense, and will cause a lot of trouble for Pitt's attack as they try to get through the Texas A&M block. The Aggies are known nationally for their stifling block lead by Cos-Okpalla, and that will present a large challenge for Pitt's hitters.

Lednicky is one of the best hitters in the SEC, and will present issues for Pitt's block. While Babcock has been known to get involved in the block a decent amount, she will likely be called upon a lot to help defend against Lednicky. She is averaging 4.09 kills per set, and played quite well against Nebraska in the previous round.

No. 5 Pitt Volleyball Setter Brooke Mosher and right side Olivia Babcock Celebrate a Point in a Four-Set Win over No. 11 SMU | Courtesy of Pitt Athletics

Keys To The Match

There are a few key things that will likely decide the outcome of the Final Four matchup.

One of the tough matchups for both sides comes down to Mosher against the Texas A&M block. While the Aggies offer one of the toughest blocks in the country, if Mosher is able to trick their blockers by either setting behind herself or hitting the ball over, she may be able to throw them out of rhythm. She has shown her ability to do so both against tough opponents and sweeps, so it is not out of the realm of possibility.

If Kos-Okpalla and the rest of the Texas A&M block plays like they did against Nebraska, Pitt's attack may be in trouble.

Another key is Pitt's back row players against Texas A&M's serve. The Aggies as a team have been incredibly proficient on the service line, which could present some issues for Pitt.

Pitt's liberos and defensive talent have not played their best volleyball down the stretch, which could see the Aggies taking advantage of them in both the serve-receive and passing when the game is on the line.

Setting the Stage

The Pitt volleyball team has now made five straight final four appearances, but is yet to win a single semifinal matchup. They have faced Nebraska twice and Louisville twice, and have lost all four times. This year, the team will face a new opponent, as both Nebraska and Louisville failed to make the Final Four. This group of four teams presents the most open path for a championship for any team in years, and it is wholly unpredictable what will happen in the Final Four matchups.

Pitt has the talent, but they will need to prove they belong in the championship by defeating Texas A&M.

