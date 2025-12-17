Three Pitt Volleyball Stars Earn AVCA All-America Honors

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers volleyball stars Olivia Babcock, Brooke Mosher and Bre Kelley have all earned AVCA All-America honors for their impressive 2025 seasons.

Babcock was named to the All-America first team, Mosher was listed on the second team and Kelley was tabbed as an honorable mention.

Babcock is also up for the AVCA National Player of the Year award, which will be announced on Dec. 19. Should Babcock win, should be just the fifth player ever to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

Pitt is coming off a 3-1 win over No. 12 Purdue in the Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament to reach its fifth consecutive Final Four. The Panthers will face No. 6 Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 in Kansas City and the match will air on ESPN.

Although Pitt has made the Final Four every year since 2021, a win over the Aggies would be the program's first-ever national championship appearance.

Olivia Babcock

This is the third consecutive year that Babcock, a junior, has been named to the All-America team. She currently ranks fifth in the nation in kills per set (5.11), fourth in points per set (5.91) and third in total kills (624) and total points (721.5). She also posted a career-high .330 hitting percentage this season.

Babcock now holds the Pitt record for most kills in a single season (624) and in a single match (45), along with breaking her own single-season kills per set record. She is also fifth in program history in career kills (1,582), second in service aces (158), seventh in hitting percentage (.321) and is the 20th player to enter the 1,000 kills club.

Along with being named to the All-America team and a finalist for the national player of the year award, Babcock was also named ACC Player of the Year, AVCA East Coast Region Player of the Year, First-Team All-ACC and the Pittsburgh Regional Most Outstanding Player after her performances against Minnesota and Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.

Brooke Mosher

This is Mosher's first time being named to the All-America second team. The redshirt senior Illinois transfer posted a career-high 9.97 assists per set in her only season with the Panthers. She also had the sixth-best hitting percentage in the country at .311.

Mosher reached 3,000 career assists earlier this season and had 47 assists against the Boilermakers, which is the fifth-most in Pitt history for an NCAA Tournament match.

Mosher was also named to the AVCA East Coast Region Team, the Pittsburgh NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team and First Team All-ACC this season.

Bre Kelley

Kelley, also a redshirt senior, was one of 57 players to make the honorable mentions list. She is the defensive star of this Pitt team, averaging 1.44 blocks per set and holding opponents to an average hitting percentage of .169.

Kelley was the program's first ACC Defensive Player of the Year in her final season with the Panthers and was also named to the AVCA East Coast Region Team and First Team All-ACC.

