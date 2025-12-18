Pitt Star Named Top 100 NFL Draft Prospect

PITTSBURGH — Now that the 2025 regular season has ended, this is the time of year when NFL Draft news and projections begin to pick up. This year, the Pitt Panthers have one of their star players in these conversations.

Star linebacker Kyle Louis was named a top 100 prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft by Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick. Louis has not officially declared for April's draft, but as a redshirt junior who has had a dominant past two seasons, it's expected that he will declare at some point in the near future.

Louis was listed as the No. 88 prospect on the top 100 list, right behind Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson and in front of Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas.

This could've been Louis's best season, but he missed some time due to an injury. Even with the injury, though, Louis was still named First Team All-ACC by the Associated Press and Second Team All-ACC by the conference. He was also named ACC Linebacker of the Week twice and was named to the Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team of the Week three times.

Louis as a Prospect

Louis has played all four years at Pitt as a linebacker, primarily at the Star, or Sam, outside backer spot in Pat Narduzzi's 4-3 defense. But at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, some draft analysts see Louis more as a safety prospect.

ESPN's senior draft analysis Mel Kiper Jr., listed Louis as the No. 2 safety in the draft, below only Ohio State's superstar safety Caleb Downs.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Keelan Marion (0) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) pursues during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This could be a good fit for Louis, who, as the Star linebacker, was tasked with playing in coverage more than any other linebacker on the team. According to PFF, Louis played 244 of his 668 total snaps from the slot, which was 147 more snaps than the next closest linebacker, Rasheem Biles, on the Panthers' defense.

Louis has found success in this role. In 2024, Louis allowed 37 catches for 320 yards without allowing a score and picked off four passes. In 2025, his numbers dipped somewhat, allowing 45 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns, but also forcing two interceptions and three pass breakups. Those three touchdowns were the only scores he has allowed in coverage in his college career.

In his four seasons at Pitt, Louis has forced six interceptions, one pick-six and 12 pass breakups.

Louis' Versitility

Of course, the other part of playing linebacker is at the line of scrimmage, whether that's stopping the run and rushing the passer. Louis has done both well.

In his career, Louis has 201 total tackles, 93 solo, 108 assisted, 25.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He has also forced two fumbles and recovered four fumbles.

According to PFF, Louis recorded 19 pressures, fifth-most on the team, 16 run stops, third-most, and his missed tackle rate was the second-lowest of all the starters in 2025.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt