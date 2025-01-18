Pitt Wrestling Defeats Bucknell on the Road
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 16 Pitt Panthers continue their strong start in wrestling in 2025, as they defeated Bucknell on the road, 28-10.
Pitt improves to 8-2 in duals on the season, with home wins over Navy in the season opener on Nov. 2, 35-3, vs. then ranked No. 18 Lehigh, 21-12 on Nov. 24, Division II foe Pitt-Johnstown on Jan. 3, 32-8 and No. 15 Stanford in their ACC openeron Jan. 10, 24-15. Their sole home loss came vs. No. 5 Ohio State, 20-17 on Dec. 13.
They also finished 2-1 at the Rider Quad Meet in Lawrenceville, N.J. on Dec. 20. Pitt defeated both then ranked No. 24 Maryland, 25-12, and Rider, 28-12, while losing to No. 14 South Dakota State, 18-15.
This marks their third road dual victory of the season, as they defeated rival No. 22 West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Jan. 12.
No. 18 graduate student Nick Babin (6-3) got things started at 125 pounds for the Panthers, with a 15-0 technicall fall victory (5:00) over Bison freshman Chris Nucifora (0-1).
Bucknell No. 30 fifth year Kurt Phipps (12-7) got the home team going, as he majored Pitt redshirt freshman Tyler Chappell (2-3), 12-0 at 133 pounds.
Panthers redshirt freshman Anthony Santaniello (7-8) took on Bison No. 17 senior Dylan Chappell (15-4) at 141 pounds. Dylan Chappell got an early takedown and an escape, holding off Santaniello for a 4-1 decision, giving the Bison a 7-5 lead.
Pitt No. 22 redshirt sophomore Finn Solomon (10-5) put on a dominating performance, winning a 19-3 technical fall (5:33) over Bucknell senior Kolby DePron (0-1) at 149 pounds and giving the road team the lead back at 10-7.
Panthers No. 25 redshirt freshman Dylan Evans (14-4) used a second period escape and fended off shots from Bison Cade Wirnsberger (9-11) for a 1-0 decision at 157 pounds.
Pitt redshirt sophomore Jared Keslar (6-7) put on a fantastic performance, winning a 13-5 major decision over Bucknell No. 20 sophomore Noah Mulvaney (2-3), getting the upset at 165 pounds.
Panthers No. 17 redshirt junior Luca Augustine (11-5) faced a tough opponent in Bison No. 27 sophomore Myles Takats (15-4) at 174 pounds, with neither wrestler scoring outside of an escape in the first three periods.
Takats got in on Augustine and completed the takedown in overtime, winning 4-1 in sudden victory.
Pitt stayed strong the rest of the match, with No. 16 graduate student Reece Heller (14-3) winning an 11-1 major decision over Bucknell senior Logan Deacetis (6-8) at 184 pounds.
Panthers No. 11 redshirt sophomore Mac Stout (15-2) used a third period takedown and fended off Bison No. 28 freshman Dylan Bechtold (12-7) for a 4-2 decision at 197 pounds.
No. 14 redshirt sophomore Dayton Pitzer (8-1) finished off the dual for Pitt with a 12-1 major decision over Bucknell junior Logan Shepherd (6-10) at heavyweight.
Pitt will stay on the road next weekend, returning to ACC play as they face No. 6 NC State on Jan. 24.
