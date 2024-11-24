Pitt Wrestling Defeats Rival Lehigh
PITTSBURGH -- No. 21 Pitt Panthers wrestling put on a good performance, as they defated in-state rival No. 18 Lehigh at Fitzgerald Field House, 21-12.
Pitt improves to 2-0 on the season on duals, with their season opening victory vs. Navy, 35-3 on Nov. 2, also at home. This also makes it three straight victories over Lehigh (1-1) for Pitt, as they won 21-12 on Nov. 19, 2023 on the road and 22-12 on Nov. 19, 2022 at home.
Panthers No. 16 graduate student Nick Babin (3-2) lost a 6-3 decision to Mountain Hawks No. 15 fifth year Sheldon Seymour (6-1) at 125 pounds. This was the second loss for Babin vs. Seymour this season, as he lost a 7-2 decision to Seymour back at the Journeyman Classic in Bethlehem, Pa. on Nov. 10.
Pitt No. 31 redshirt sophomore Vinnie Santaniello (1-1) had a 1-0 lead in the third period on an escape, but first-year Matty Lopes (3-0) got a late takedown, winning a 3-2 decision at 133 pounds and putting Lehigh up 6-0.
Panthers redshirt freshman Anthony Santaniello (3-2) would get his biggest win of the season, with a late takedown vs. Mountain Hawks No. 19 fifth year Malyke Hines (2-2), a 4-1 decision at 141 pounds.
Pitt No. 29 redshirt sophomore Finn Solomon (3-2) dominated in his bout at 149 pounds, with a 19-4 technical fall at 4:27 over Lehigh No. 30 junior Kelvin Griffin (4-2), giving his team a 8-6 lead.
Panthers redshirt freshman Dylan Evans (5-0) wrestled a close match with No. 31 Mountain Hawks first-year Logan Rozynski (4-1) at 157 pounds. Evans would win the match, 2-1, after the referree called a violation on Rozynski, and both wrestlers had an escape, with the Panthers holding an 11-6 lead halway through the dual.
Lehigh fifth year Thayne Lawrence (5-4) would get them a win over Pitt redshirt sophomore Kelin Laffey (3-2) at 165 pounds, on a 9-4 decision.
Pitt No. 15 redshirt junior Luca Augustine (4-1) won his match at 174 pounds with a late takedown, 4-1 over Lehigh junior Rylan Rogers (4-2), continuing his great season.
Panthers No. 13 graduate student Reece Heller (5-0) used two takedowns, an escape and riding time to win an 8-0 major decision vs. Mountain Hawks senior Jack Wilt (3-1) at 184 pounds.
Pitt No. 14 redshirt sophomore Mac Stout (3-2) struggled against Lehigh No. 6 fifth year Michael Beard (9-0) losing a 9-2 decision after riding time at 197 pounds.
Panthers No. 14 redshirt sophomore Dayton Pitzer (2-0) held on for a 1-0 decision vs. Mountain Hawks fifth year JT Davis (4-5) at 285 pounds, in a match much closer than anticipated.
Pitt will have a long break before their next dual, as they host No. 5 Ohio State at Fitzgerald Field House on Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m.
