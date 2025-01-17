Former Pitt Player Serving as Interim Fordham HC
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers guard is now undertaking head coaching duties for the next few games.
Fordham suspended men's basketball head coach Keith Urgo for four games for recruiting violations, making it a self-imposed suspension, as the NCAA is currently investigating the program.
The Rams also announced that associate head coach and former Pitt player Tray Woodall will serve as the acting head coach for the next four games. This includes Loyola (Chicago) on Jan. 22, La Salle on Jan. 29 and St. Bonaventure on Feb. 1 on the road and Duquesne at home on Jan. 26.
Woodall, who hails from both Brooklyn, N.Y. and Patterson, N.J. played for legendary head coach Bob Hurley at St. Anthony in Jersey City, N.J.
He led St. Anthony to a 32-0 record, No. 1 national ranking and National Championship by USA Today as a senior in the 2007-08 season.
Woodall committed to Pitt in the Class of 2008, joining guard Ashton Gibbs and forward Nasir Robinson.
He played in the first 10 games as a true freshman off the bench for the Panthers in the 2008-09 season, before suffering a severe knee injury. He utilized a medical redshirt, which ended his season.
Woodall played in all 34 games and started the first 11 games at point guard in the 2009-10 season. He averaged 20.1 minutes, 5.0 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.7% from the field, 26.9% from 3-point range and 67.4% from the foul line.
He played in all 34 games again in the 2010-11 season, starting four contests, while averaging 21.6 minutes, 6.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game and shooting 36.4% from the field, 29.3% from deep and 72.8% on free throws.
His play helped the Panthers win the Big East Regular Season Title and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Woodall started the first seven games of the 2011-12 season, but would miss 11 games and almost two months with a severe abdominal injury.
He came back and finished with 27 starts in 28 games that season, averaging career-highs of 11.7 points, 31.0 minutes, 6.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.5% from the field and career-highs of 38.6% from 3-point range and 81.0% from the foul line.
Woodall played his final campaign for Pitt in the 2012-13 season, starting all 33 games, bringing them back to the NCAA Tournament.
He led the Panthers with 28.6 minutes, 11.5 points and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting 46.2% from the field, 36.9% from deep and 78.1% from the free throw line as a redshirt senior.
Woodall then went overseas to play professionally in Greece, Kosovo, Mexico and winning a Championship in Turkey.
He entered the coaching ranks after playing and served as an assistant coach for Division II program IUP (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) for the 2016-17 season.
Woodall then spent the next two seasons at Robert Morris, working as a director of basketball operations in the 2017-18 season and earned a promotion to assistant coach for the 2018-19 season.
He then spent the following two seasons as an assistant coach at St. Bonaventure, winning the A-10 Regular Season and Conference Championships in the 2020-21 season.
Woodall is currently in his fourth season at Fordham and his third as the associate head coach, where he'll look to keep the program going while Urgo is out for the next four contests.
