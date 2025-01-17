Pitt Legend Shares Massive Ashton Jeanty Comparison
PITTSBURGH -- Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty had an incredible season, with a Pitt Panthers legend giving him a big time comparison.
Jeanty had 374 carries for 2,601 yards, 7.0 yards per carry, for 29 touchdowns and 23 catches for 138 yards, 6.0 yards per reception, and a touchdown. He led the FBS with rushing yards, 185.8 rushing yards per game, 2,750 all-purpose yards and ranked second with rushing touchdowns.
He earned unanimous First Team All-American honors and was a Heisman finalist, serving as one of the best players in the country.
Jeanty also led Boise State to a 12-2 overall record, a 7-0 record in the Mountain West, leading to a conference Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Louis Riddick, who played for Pitt from 1987-90, spent 14 years in NFL front offices, working as a pro scout and director of pro personnel with the Washington Redskins from 2001-07 and as a pro scout, assistant director of pro personnel and director of pro personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008-13.
He also interviewed recently with the New York Jets for their vacant general manager position and previously interviewed with the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans in 2020 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 about their vacant general manager positions at the time.
Riddick spoke to Kevin Clark and praised Jeanty for his play this past season, putting him up amongst the best he saw all 2024, along with Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who both head into the NFL Draft as top prospects.
He also compared him to Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, who rushed 4,409 times for 18,355 yards and 164 touchdowns in his 15-year career, all NFL records, while also winning three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.
"It's either him or Ashton Jeanty for sure. I mean, Ashton is Emmit Smith with 4.4, 4.3 speed. He's a ball of muscle, but he's fluid, flexible, can catch the ball out of the backfield, can pass-protect. Super, super, super kid. Strong as hell. Yeah, those two...
