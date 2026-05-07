Pitt Swimmers Call Out AD Allen Greene

Allen Greene, Athletic Director of the Pittsburgh Panthers, recently announced that swimming and diving coach Chase Kreitiler would be resigning. This was a surprise to many, as Kreitiler had only been coach for four seasons but has led the program to some of their best success in school history.

Greene reportedly held a meeting with the swimming and diving team to insure them that the school cares about the future of the program. "I shared our continued desire to field a nationally competitive program", Greene said. The school is also reportedly searching for a new head coach already.

On May 4, several Pitt swimmers and divers who just graduated the day prior made a post on Instagram addressing Kreitiler's exit. It was written by Sophie Yendell and joint-posted by Jessica Strong, Angelina Messina and All-American Claire Jansen.

The post spoke highly of the athletes' time in the program under Kreitiler and how it improved their lives. It then addressed the meeting with Greene, saying they left the meeting with "no real answers".

To the swimming and diving team, Greene's comments and actions don't match. Though Greene said he wanted to build a more competitvie and "holistic" program, the program under Kreitiler was already doing that.

Future of Pitt Swimming and College Athletics

The post them goes on to say that basically the writing is on the wall for the swimming and diving program possibly being cut. Though Greene told the athletes that the school intends to continue funding the program, other schools such as Marshall cut their women's swimming and diving team, before changing course and continuing the program.

"You don't have to cut a program overnight to dismantle it," the Instagram post says. "You can reduce support, create instability, and force it to unravel from within".

In the era of NIL and revenue sharing, schools have to put in a lot more money to field competitive teams. Naturally, the teams that bring in the most revenue for the school get the most funding.

Greene, who was appointed as Athletic Director in Oct. 2024, has already had some tough decesions to make in his tenure. He has hired a new women's basketball coach and decided to retain men's coach Jeff Capel. He also oversaw Pitt rebuild their men's basketball team through the transfer portal, which surely saw a lot of money and attention go to it.

Swimming and diving are popular during events such as the Olympics, but they don't typically bring in revenue for schools. While that used to not be as much of a problem, athletic departments are starting to be forced to make tough choices regarding funding.

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