Pitt Basketball Makes Coaching Staff Additions

After much speculation, the Pitt Panthers are sticking with Jeff Capel for his ninth season with the program. Capel is coming off the worst season during his tenure, finishing 15th in the ACC with a 5-13 conference record and 13-20 overall.

Keeping Capel in the top spot is one of the only pieces of continuity the team has going into next season. Rising sophomore guard Macari Moore is the only returning player, with the rest of the team either graduating or entering the transfer portal. Pitt has done a great job of finding talent to replenish what they have lost in the portal so far.

It's not just in the transfer portal where Pitt is making changes, though. The team is also seeing new coaching additions and subtractions. Capel has had the same coaching staff his entire tenure, but has been making changes as he approaches a make-or-break year.

Soon after the season ended, it was announced that assitant coaches Jason Capel, Jeff's brother, and Tim O'Toole will not be returning. It was also just recently announced that assitant coach Gilbert Brown, a former Pitt player, will not be returning. Brown was Director of Player and Alumni Development and recruited the likes of Roman Siulepa.

Jan 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers assistant coach Jason Capel coaches against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New Additions

Ricardo Greer, a former player on the team from 1997-2001, will return to the program as an assitant coach. Greer was a four year starter and a consistent double digit scorer as a player.

Greer started his coaching career as an assistant at USF in 2015. He was picked up as an assistant coach for Dayton in 2017 before being promoted to associate head coach in 2021. Dayton made the NCAA Tournament and was ranked No. 25 in the country during the 2023-24 season.

Similair to Greer, Ronald Ramón is a former Pitt player who is returning to his alma matter as an assistant coach. Ramón played for Pitt from 2004-2008 followed by a ten-year long career playing professional basketball in South America.

Ramón was on Fordham's coaching staff from 2020-25, overseeing the program turnaround towards success. He was an assiatant coach on Iona for the 2025-26 season.

The last addition is Billy Hubly. Hubly isn't new to the program, being the assistant athletic director of scouting since 2023. He was recently promoted to assistant coach after having years of experience with student-athlete and coach relations.

This next season for Capel will be his last chance to prove he's the man for the job. With a whole new roster and coaching staff incoming, he has the chance to make the team a true representation of himself.

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