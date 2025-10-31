Pitt Women's Soccer Defeats No. 1 Ranked Notre Dame
It hasn't been a great season for the Pittsburgh Panthers women's soccer team. However, they were able to end their season on a high note with a huge upset.
Pitt Topples No. 1 Ranked Notre Dame
Despite the game being played at home, the Panthers were the clear underdogs in their final game of the season. The Panthers had a season record of 5-10-2 coming into this final game. Their record in ACC play was 1-8.
The Panthers started off hot with a four game winning streak. Since then, though, they hit a stalemate, only beating Boston College once ACC play started.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame was coming into this game ranked as the best team in the country. The Fighting Irish had a record of 13-0-2, not losing a single game. Their only ties were with Arkansas, who are currently ranked at No. 4, and Wake Forest, who aren't ranked but received votes in the latest coaches poll.
All Notre Dame had to do to secure the top spot in the ACC was beat the Panthers who had a 1-8 conference record. Notre Dame came in averaging 3.5 points per game, while the Panthers have struggled to put up a more than one goal per game this season.
How the Upset Happened
Despite Notre Dame's electric offense, the Panther defense was able to slow them down throughout the entire game. Defenders Olivia Lee and Sophie Rourke played the full 90 minute game; their impact was shown as Notre Dame was held to an uncharacteristic zero points.
Notre Dame was able to get off six shots on the goal, but goalkeeper Abby Reisz finished with an equal six saves to keep the Fighting Irish scoreless.
Offensively, the Panthers continued to struggle in this game. However, with just five minutes left to go, senior forward Margaret Wilde had an amazing pass from the sidelines that connected with defender Mya Archibald.
Despite nearly every player on the field being surrounding the Notre Dame goal, Archibald was able to bat the ball in with her head, having the first score of the game and giving Pitt the lead.
From there, the Panther was able to continue their defensive stand, giving Notre Dame their first scoreless game of the season. This was a team that had an eight-goal game this season, held scoreless by a team at the bottom of the conference.
This win was the women's soccer program's second over Notre Dame in program history. It was also the first time in program history that the women's soccer team took down a No. 1 ranked opponent.
"Our final record doesn’t tell the story of this team," said assistant coach Jesse Goleman, via X. "Everyday, during an incredibly hard stretch, these women continued to show up. Playing in the HARDEST conference in the country and the best teams, they continued to battle and work and more importantly..BELIEVE."
While it wasn't a great all around season, the team showed the fight they can still have when their backs are against the wall. Despite their record this season, nobody should count out the Panthers for next year.
