Pitt Lands Bottom Half in ACC Preseason Poll
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers struggled in the 2023 season, which has led to low expectations for their performance in the ACC in 2024.
The preseason ACC media poll came out and Pitt earned No. 13 out of No. 17 schools, fifth worst in the conference.
The result for the preseason poll isn't too surprising, considering that the Panthers finished 3-9 in 2023, their worst season in 25 years, since they finished 2-9 in 1998.
Pitt was the worst team in the ACC last season with just 20.2 points per game (20.2), 317.9 yards per game and 101.9 rushing yards per game. They also had the least time of possession, 27.37 minutes per game, least first downs at 16.3 per game, worst third down convesrion at 31.3% second most penalties per game at 64.4 yards and third worst with 119.8 offensive efficiency.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi made a number of changes this offseason, firing offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., along with offensive line coach Dave Borbely, tight ends coach Tim Salem and running backs and special teams coach Andre Powell.
Wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Tiquan Underwood left for the NFL, taking an assistant wide receivers coaching position with the New England Patriots.
Narduzzi replaced Cignetti with offensive coordinator Kade Bell from Western Carolina of the FCS. Bell brought with him Jeremy Darveau for offensive line and JJ Laster for wide receivers. Jacob Bronowski left Miami (Ohio) to take over tight ends and special teams responsibilities and Lindsey Lamar departed Howard to coach the running backs.
Bell will look to implement a high-tempo offense that will come as a big change from the much slower Cignetti-led offense the past two seasons.
Pitt also has one of the easier schedules in the ACC. They face some of their both rival West Virginia and Clemson at home, open against one of the worst ACC teams in Kent State, take on one of the worst Power 4 teams on the road in Cincinnati and also travel the fourth least of any ACC team.
If the new offense meshes with an improved defense, Pitt should make it back to at least six wins and a bowl game next season.
