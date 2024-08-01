Pitt Lands in Top 6 for Local Four-Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have made sure to recruit the Pittsburgh area with intent in recent years and have made strides with a local talent that programs across the country have shown interest in.
Kyshawn Robinson, who plays for Westinghouse High School, located in the Homewood area of the City of Pittsburgh, in the City League placed Pitt in his top six schools, along with rivals Penn State and West Virginia, ACC foe Florida State and Colorado.
He cut his list down to six programs from 39 that offered him. This includes ACC schools in Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, NC State, SMU and Syracuse, Big Ten schools in Illinois Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, USC, Washington and Wisconsin. Big 12 schools in Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston and Kansas and SEC schools in Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
Robinson is four-star on both 247Sports and Rivals, as 247Sports rates him as the No. 233 recruit in the nation, No. 19 safety and No. 7 in Pennsylvania and Rivals ranks him at No. 248 in the country, No. seven in the state and the No. 17 cornerback, all in the Class of 2025, respectively.
He has had great success with Westinghouse, winning the City League twice and making the PIAA Class 2A Championship game, losing twice to Southern Columbia, his only high school losses.
Robinson will also move from cornerback to free safety this season, according to an interview he did with Steve Rotstein of Pittsburgh Union Progress.
Pitt got their last recruit from Westinghouse in the Class of 2020 in four-star defensive lineman Dayon Hayes, who transferred to Colorado this offseason. Prior to that, they landed defensive back Therran Coleman from Brashear High School, also in the City League, in the Class of 2016.
The Panthers landed three WPIAL commitments in the Class of 2024, including Aliquippa linebacker Cameron Lindsey, Pittsburgh Central Catholic defensive lineman Ty Yuhas and Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger.
Pitt will face some tough competition for Robinson's signature, but safeties coach Cory Sanders, who offered him in April 2023, will work hard to keep Robinson home.
