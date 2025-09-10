Pitt Basketball 4-Star 2026 Target Announces Commitment Date
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers could potentially land their first men's basketball commitment in the Class of 2026, with one of their top targets making their decision in the near future.
Class of 2026 four-star forward Ethan Mgbako will announce his commitment at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, picking between Pitt, Georgetown and SEC schools in LSU, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. He will make his decision on the CBS College Basketball YouTube Channel.
Mgbako received an offer from Pitt on May 19 and he made an official visit on June 19. This served as the first official visit from a Class of 2026 recruit for the program and also Mgbako's first official visit too.
He plays for powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., just north of the Virginia-North Carolina border. The likes of 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant and NBA Champions in Rajon Rondo and Stephen Jackson have played at the school.
Mgbako hails from Somerset, N.J., 35-40 miles southwest of Newark, and previously played for Roselle Catholic High School for his freshman and sophomore seasons.
He averaged 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game, while making almost two 3-pointers per game as a sophomore in the 2023-24 season.
Mgbako also currently plays for his AAU team, Team Melo on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) circuit. Former Pitt star Bub Carrington, who earned NBA All-Rookie honors with the Washington Wizards last season, also played on Team Melo.
He stands 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds and can score all across the floor, pulling up from mid-range and from behind the arc or driving to the rim for a layup and a strong finish.
247Sports, On3 and ESPN rank Mgbako as a four-star, with 247Sports ranking him 69th in the nation, the 27th small forward and fourth best recruit in Virginia, On3 ranking him 66th in his class, 21st at his position and fourth in the state and ESPN ranking him 90th in the country, the 36th small forward and fifth in the commonwealth.
Mgbako also made an official visit to Vanderbilt on Aug. 29, who Colby Giacubeno of 247Sports gave a "Crystal Ball" for where Mgbako to commit to. He rated the "Crystal Ball" as a "6" and "medium confidence" for Mgbako to commit there.
Texas A&M could also come into play, as his brother, Mackenzie Mgbako, transferred there this offseason.
Pitt has hosted four players on official visits so far, as they look to build their Class of 2026.
This includes four-star guard Neiko Mundey from Prince George's Christian Academy in Washington D.C on Aug. 29, plus four-star forwards in Anthony Felesi from Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah on Sept. 2 and Chase Foster, who also plays on Team Melo, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. on Sept. 6.
Four-star guard Jasiah Jervis from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y. will make his official visit to Pitt this weekend on Sept. 12.
