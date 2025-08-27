Falcons Sign Former Pitt OT
PITTSBURGH — The Atlanta Falcons needed some help on their offensive line, as they signed a former Pitt Panthers offensive tackle ahead of the 2025 season.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Falcons signed offensive tackle Carter Warren to their practice squad.
Warren spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, who took him with the 120th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Pitt.
He saw playing time with the Jets over the past two seasons, with five starts in eight appearances as a rookie in 2023 and one start in six appearances in 2024.
The Jets had Warren third on their depth chart at left tackle, behind backup Max Mitchell and starter Olu Fashanu. They made made him one of their cuts to get the roster to just 53 players on Aug. 26.
Atlanta lost right tackle Kaleb McGary with a season-ending injury, left tackle Storm Norton underwent ankle surgery last week and likely won't be back until October, giving Warren a shot to earn some playing time this season.
Warren hails from Paterson, N.J. and played for Passaic County Technical Institute. He started at left tackle and served as an import piece in his team's 2,229 rushing yards as a senior in 2016.
ESPN ranked him as a four-star in the Class of 2017, and both 247sports and Rivals had him as a three-star, and he committed to Pitt over Power 5 offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
Warren redshirted as a true freshman in 2017 and didn't play in any games in 2018, before winning the left tackle starting spot as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, starting all 13 games.
He would start eight of the nine games in the 2020 season, that the COVID-19 pandemic shortened to nine games, but had his best season with the Panthers in 2021.
Warren started all 14 games for Pitt in that 2021 season, earning All-ACC Second Team honors, as the offense averaged 41.4 points and 486.6 yards per game, both school records.
He had a plethora of playmakers that he helped through that season, including Heisman finalist in quarterback Kenny Pickett, Biletnikoff winner in wide receiver Jordan Addison, plus running back Israel Abanikanda.
Pitt won their first ACC Championship that season, taking down Wake Forest 45-24 and also played in the Peach Bowl.
