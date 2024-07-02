Pitt Volleyball Duo Signs with Indy Ignite
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a number of volleyball alumni who are playing on the professional level and many are now choosing to stay in the United States.
Middle blocker Chiamaka Nwokolo and outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh both signed contracts to play with the Indy Ignite in the Pro Volleyball Federation starting in 2025.
This volleyball league began with the inaugural 2024 season and the Indy Ignite start play in the 2025 season, joining Dallas and Kansas City as new teams, bringing the PVF up to 10 teams.
Nwokolo played five seasons for the Panthers from 2019-23, playing as one of the best at her position in program history.
Her .432 hitting percentage in 2023 and .392 career hitting percentage both rank as the best for a Panther, while both her 388.0 total blocks and 351 block assists rank eighth best in a Pitt career.
She made the All-ACC Second Team her final two seasons and earned AVCA All-America Honorable Mention honors in 2020. Nwokolo also played a part in four straight Elite Eights and three straight Final Four appearances to end her collegiate career.
The Atlanta Vibe of the PVF drafted Nwokolo No. 6 overall in the First Round, but they waived her on Feb. 8. The Orlando Valkyries claimed her off waivers on Feb. 9 and then waived her again on Feb. 12. The San Diego Mojo added her to their practice squad on Feb. 14, but waived her on Feb. 23.
Member-Meneh only played one season for Pitt volleyball in 2021, transferring in as a graduate student after spending her previous four years at Missouri.
Despite spending just the 2021 season as a Panther, she made an incredible impact. She finished first on the Panthers with 3.22 points per set, second with 328 kills, 423.5 points and 262 digs and third with 30 service aces.
Her great play kept on through the whole season, helping Pitt earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and then making it to the Final Four, both firsts for the growing program.
She earned AVCA All-American Second Team, NCAA All-Tournament Team and All-ACC First Team honors amongst the many she received in 2021.
Member-Meneh played volleyball in Italy the previos two years for Futura Volley Giovani Busto Arsizio, just outside of Milan. She did chose to come back to the U.S. to play for the Atlanta Vibe.
She played for the Vibe in 2023, making apperances in 23 of the 25 matches and in 72 sets. She served as important piece for in the franchise having the best regular season record in the PVF and making the playoffs, before they lost in the semifinals to the Grand Rapids Rise.
The two former teammates at Pitt and then with Atlanta will play together again in Indianapolis, where they both hope they'll have more time together in 2025.
