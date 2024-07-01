Pitt Football Lands 3-Star 2025 ATH Commitment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had an excellent summer when it comes to football recruiting and just they landed another commitment.
Joshua Guerrier, an athlete from Ocoee High School in Ocoee, Fla., near Orlando, announced his decision to commit to the Panthers on Twitter.
Guerrier played a variety of positions for Ocoee as a junior in 2023. He completed 8-of-13 passes for 53 yards, ran 30 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns, caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, had 307 kick return yards and 140 punt return yards for 744 all-purpose yards. He also made 38 tackles (29 solo), two tackles for loss and one interception on defense.
Standing at 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, Guerrier will likely play at defensive back for the Panthers, but his versatility gives him the opportunity to play many positions.
He is a unanimous three-star, with 247Sports ranking him at No. 63 athlete and No. 81 in Florida, On3placing him at No. 62 athlete and No. 122 in the state and Rivals putting him at No. 23 athlete and No. 73 in Florida.
Guerrier took an official visit to Pitt on June 13 and went on an unofficial visit on March 22 for a spring practice. He also took official visits to Iowa, Iowa State and nearby USF. New running backs coach Lindsey Lamar offered Guerrier back in January.
247Sports writers Alec Busse, Iowa State insider, and Tom Loy, a national recruiting analyst, both gave "Crystal Ball" predictions with medium confidence for the Panthers to land Guerrier, which they ended up doing.
He also received offers from ACC schools Boston College, Louisville and Wake Forest, Big Ten schools in Illinois and Wisconsin, SEC schools in Kentucky and Tennessee, plus Cincinnati, FAU, Liberty, Marshall, Temple and Western Kentucky.
The Panthers have 20 commitments in the Class of 2025, as Guerrier fulfills the last "Pat Signal". Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi put out another "Pat Signal" recently, meaning their is an unknown commitment.
He is the fourth defensive back in this recruiting class for Pitt, along with four-stars Elijah Dotson from Belleville, Mich.Mason Alexander from in Fishers, Ind. and three-star Shawn Lee Jr. from Harrisburg, Pa.
He is the sixth commitment in the Class of 2025 for Pitt from Florida. This includes wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, tight end Max Hunt from Tampa, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner from Wildwood, wide receiver Tony Kinsler from Port Orange and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale.
Pitt landed five commtiments who took official visits the weekend of June 20-22 in athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga. and Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga., plus Sterling and Alexander.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including Hunt, Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel and athlete Bryce Yates.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Nike Sibande Signs with Spanish Professional Team
- Pitt's Blaire Bayless Wins Gold for USA Volleyball
- Pitt Basketball Competing in Summer Practices
- Pitt's Bub Carrington Gives Wizards Introductory Press Conference
- Pitt Football Recruiting Decision Dates Coming Soon
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt