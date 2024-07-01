Pitt Basketball Competing in Summer Practices
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have about four months until the start of the next basketball season, but that doesn't mean that they haven't worked hard this summer.
They released two videos on Twitter, showing the team practicing following the start of official practices last week. All the players are on campus and competing, including the new transfers and the incoming freshman.
The new incomers include transfers in junior forward Cam Corhen from Florida State and graduate student guard Damian Dunn from Houston, freshman guard Amsal Delalic from Bosnia & Herzegovina, four-star guard Brandin Cummings from nearby Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa. and three-star forward Amdy Ndiaye from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, CT.
The initial Twitter post showed four different videos from the first practice. The first video showed Corhen passing it quickly to redshirt freshman forward Marlon Barnes Jr. who kicked it out to redshirt senior forward Zack Austin for a corner 3-pointer.
Senior guard Ishmael Leggett took on Barnes and scored on a reverse layup on the second video and Delalic put up a beautiful floater in the third video. Leggett featured in the fourth video, as he drove inside then passed to junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham at the top of the key for a 3-pointer.
The second post came at the end of the week, with just two videos this time around. The two transfers featured in the first video, as Dunn passed it to Corhen, who then passed it back and worked a pick-and-roll, getting the pass on the block from Dunn and going up on Barnes for the layup.
Delalic and Diaz Graham worked a pick-and-roll in the second video as well. Diaz Graham handed the ball to Delalic at the top of the key and then moved past redshirt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante to the basket. Delalic found him on a pass and Diaz Graham made the sweet slam dunk.
Pitt opens the season on November 4 against Radford at the Petersen Events Center. They finished 22-11 overall and 12-8 in the ACC last season, after starting conference play 1-5.
They made the ACC Tournament Semifinals, but missed out on the NCAA Tournament, which head coach Jeff Capel and the players will use as motivation heading into this upcoming campaign.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Women's Soccer Freshman Named Gatorade POY
- Pitt Basketball HC Jeff Capel Watches Recruits
- Bulls Drafting Pitt Star in 2025 Mock Draft
- Pitt Football Misses Out on 3-Star OT
- Pitt Football Opponents Receive EA CFB 25 Ratings
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt