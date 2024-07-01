Pitt's Blaire Bayless Wins Gold for USA Volleyball
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers sophomore outside hitter Blaire Bayless has had an excellent summer as she helped the USA U21 Team win the gold medal at the 2024 NORCECA Women’s U21 Continental Championship in Toronto, Canada.
The USA dominated throughout the tournament, as they won all 15 sets they played in and only allowed two sets of 20 or more points from an opponent. They defeated the Dominican Republic, Suriname and Puerto Rico in the group stage, earned a bye in the Quarterfinals, then defeated the Dominican Republic in the Semifinals and Puerto Rico in the Gold Medal Match.
This win also qualifies the USA for the 2025 Women’s U21 World Championship.
Bayless had a good performance in that final match, as she made three kills, a block and a long serving run with an ace in that medal-clinching third set.
She had eight points against Suriname in the group stage, as she had four kills, a block and three service aces. She also made four digs in the win against Puerto Rico in the final group stage match and then three points, with two kills and a service ace, against the Dominican Republic in the Semifinals.
Bayless was a late addition to the initial 20-team roster the USA announced in April. She replaced Big Ten Freshman of the Year in Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray on the team. Police cited Murray for a DUI, blowing a .169, twice the legal limit, back in early April. They also cited her for reckless driving, obstruction of a peace officer, minor in possession and carrying a false ID.
While the press release for the roster did not state that as the reason for Murray not joining the team, it is likely that it played a significant role in her missing out.
She then competed at the training camp, June 14-22 in Anaheim, Calif., where she made the final 12 spots for this tournament.
Bayless has experience playing for the USA prior to coming to Pitt. Along with fellow sophomore in right side hitter Olivia Babcock, they led the USA to a gold medal in the U19 Pan American Cup last summer.
She earned MVP honors for her performance during the tournament making 22 kills, nine service aces and 3.0 total blocks for 34 points. She also dominated in the gold medal match against Mexico making seven kills, two service aces and a block for 10 points.
Bayless played in 19 matches and 27 sets as a freshman last season, finishing with 47.0 points, 43 kills, 8.0 total blocks, while hitting .263.
She had a season-high eight kills and hit .667 in a sweep against Syracuse at home on Oct. 1. Other matches where she excelled were against UMBC at home on Sept. 20, as she had six kills on seven attacks, hitting .857, and on the road against Montana on Aug. 26, where she had six kills in eight attacks, hitting .750, along with a season-high three blocks.
