Pitt Volleyball's First Non-Conference Opponent Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers discovered their first volleyball non-conference opponent this fall, featuring a solid mid-major program.
Buffalo will serve as that team and will travel to the Fitzgerald Field House on Tuesday, September 3 for a 6 p.m. start time. Buffalo finished 23-9 last year and 13-5 in the MAC, before losing in the semifinals to Bowling Green. They had an RPI of 90, third best in the conference in 2023.
This match between the Panthers and the Bulls will feature as the 10th time that these two teams play each other, with the Panthers holding a 9-0 all-time record.
Pitt is 6-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and won in four sets in 1994 at the Robert Morris VolleyFest. The two teams last faced off 15 years ago in 2009, where Pitt won in a sweep. That 1994 match is the only one where Pitt dropped a set, holding a 24-1 set advantage over Buffalo.
The Panthers have not released their full schedule yet, but already know when they'll play a number of teams this season, thanks to other teams releasing theirs.
Pitt has two home-and-away teams in rival Louisville and ACC newcomer SMU, who won the American Athletic Conference last season. Pitt will face SMU at home on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and on the road that Saturday, Oct. 12. They will also host Louisville on Friday, Oct. 25 and travel there on Wednesday Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving.
Pitt also has two road ACC games in Wake Forest on Friday, Nov. 22 and NC State on Sunday, Nov. 24.
The program generally releases the full schedule towards the early-middle part of June.
