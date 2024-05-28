Pitt's Blake Hinson Working Out for Several NBA Teams
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers forward Blake Hinson is working out for a number of NBA Teams ahead of the Draft in June, where he'll hope to feature as one of the 60 selections.
Hinson has worked out with the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, according to George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now.
He also has 15 workouts that remain on his schedule and he has scheduled workouts with the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks next week.
Hinson most recently competed at the G-League Elite Camp at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, where he had an excellent second day.
He led Team Two with 18 points, shooting 7-for-16 from the field, 2-for-9 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the floor. He also grabbed six rebounds, tied for second most on the team, along with two assists to four turnovers. His performanced helped Team Two to a 90-78 victory over Team Three.
Hinson excelled at Pitt, starting 68 of 69 games in two seasons, while averaging 32.6 minutes, 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 44.1% from the field and 40.1% from behind the arc during his time with the program.
He recently finished his best college season, as he averaged 33.6 minutes, 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 45.4% from the field and 42.1% from deep, leading to All-ACC First Team honors. He also set a program record with 110 3-pointers in a season.
Hinson's 207 total 3-pointers and his three-point percentage at Pitt rank seventh and sixth best in program history, respectively.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Four Former Pitt Players Named NFL GOATs
- Former Pitt WR Creating Buzz With Saints
- Pitt Football Misses On FCS Transfer Punter
- Former Pitt LB Impressing Early in CFL
- Former Pitt DB Could be Raiders Biggest Steal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt