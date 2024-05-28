Pitt Commits Help Team Pennsylvania Win Big 33
PITTSBURGH -- Two Pitt Panthers commits helped Team Pennsylvania dominate Team Maryland in the annual Big 33 game on Sunday at Chapman Field in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Linebacker Cameron Lindsey and offensive lineman Adham Abouraya both played for Team Pennsylvania as they blewout Team Maryland, 31-7. Pennyslvania jumped out to a 31-0 lead at halftime and only allowed one score in the victory.
Lindsey made three tackles in the game, while Abouraya saw time himself. Defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington was also supposed to feature for Team Pennyslvania, but sat out due to illness.
Lindsey played for nearby Aliquippa High School in Beaver County and finished his career as one of the most successful players in school history. The team accrued a 52-3 record during his time there from 2020-23, and their three losses coming to eventual state champions.
The Quips also won three straight WPIAL Class 4A titles from 2021-23 and won two PIAA state titles in 2021 and 2023.
Lindsey served as the main man in the linebacker core for most of that success, surveying the middle of the field with great vision to stop pass plays, while also showing his strength when blitzing.
He made 118 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one interception, one sack and two touchdowns on defense, while also rushing 50 times for 363 yards and seven touchdowns and making six catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns as a senior last season.
Rivals ranked the 6-foot-2, 205 pound linebacker a four-star, No. 11 recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 20 at linebacker in the Class of 2024.
Abouraya played high school ball for Dowington East in the eastern side of the state. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, he was a solid wrestler, making it to the PIAA Championships this past season as a heavyweight.
247Sports ranks him as a three-star No. 38 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 114 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2025. On3 ranks him as the No. 34 recruit in the state and No. 119 offensive tackle, while Rivals has him as the No. 31 recruit in Pennsylvania in his class.
Whittington also had a succesful high school career for himself at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, as he made the PIAA Class 5A state title game the past three seasons, defeating Peters Township this past season.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, he made 62 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, plus two fumble recoveries, as he dominated on the interior for the Panthers in their perfect, 15-0, 2023 season.
Whittington was the first commit for Pitt in the Class of 2024 and will serve as a important player going forward for the program on the defensive line.
Rivals ranked Whittington as a four-star, No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania, No. 16 defensive tackle and No. 244 in the country in the Class of 2024.
There a few more Pitt commits from Pennsylvania coming in the Class of 2024, including WPIAL recruits in Julian Dugger from Penn Hills and defensive end Ty Yuhas from Pittsburgh Central Catholic, as well as elsewhere in offensive lineman Jiavanni Cooley from Erie Cathedral Prep, plus running back Juelz Goff from Central York.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Blake Hinson Working Out for Several NBA Teams
- Four Former Pitt Players Named NFL GOATs
- Former Pitt WR Creating Buzz With Saints
- Pitt Football Misses On FCS Transfer Punter
- Former Pitt LB Impressing Early in CFL
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt