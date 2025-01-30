WATCH: Pitt's Jeff Capel, Cam Corhen Preview Wake Forest
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have gotten back to winning ways in the past week, but still face some tough teams down the stretch.
They were on a four-game losing streak, suffering a blowout 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7, a close 82-78 defeat to Louisville at home on Jan. 11, ending a 15-game winning streak at the Petersen Events Center, a road loss, 82-70 to Florida State on Jan. 15 and an overtime home loss to Clemson, 78-75 at home on Jan. 18.
Pitt ended that losing skid, by defeating rival Syracuse on the road, 77-73 on Jan. 25, their first win in three weeks.
They also battled with North Carolina, overcoming multiple deficits, including 10-points in the first half, as they closed the game on a 14-2 run, winning 73-65 on Jan. 28.
The wins have Pitt on the right track to stay in contention for an NCAA Tournament spot and also has them ready to build a winning streak towards the latter half of their ACC schedule.
Ptit head coach Jeff Capel spoke on what he liked from his team in these past two victories and that there were many things they improve upon, including making crucial plays they hadn't previously.
He also spoke on what Wake Forest brings in their upcoming matchup on the road on Feb. 1, a Quad 1 matchup that would come as a big boost to their NCAA Tournament resume if they were to win it.
Capel looks at the Demon Deacons and the size they bring that may cause them problems on both sides of the court.
Pitt Basketball Head Coach Jeff Capel Press Conference
Junior forward Cam Corhen also spoke on his season, which has had some great moments and also some poor ones as well.
He has played well in recent games and is ready for the upcoming ACC opponents, which also includes a battle with Virginia at home on Feb. 3, just two days after their game against Wake Forest.
Pitt Basketball F Cam Corhen Press Conference
