Pitt Volleyball Gets First Look at New Nebraska HC, Former Rival
PITTSBURGH -- While the Pitt Panthers didn't make any volleyball coaching changes this offseason, two of the biggest programs did, shaking up the sport.
Long-time Nebraska head coach John Cook announced his retirement after 25 seasons in charge of the program. He finished with a record of 722-103 (.875), including four National Championships, four runners-up finishes and four other trips to the Final Four.
Louisville volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly will take over as the head coach of Nebraska. Long-time assistant Dan Meske will take over as head coach of Louisville.
Busboom Kelly hails from Cortland, Neb. and played libero/defensive specialist for Nebraska from 2003-06. She led Nebraska to an 124-10 record (.925) during her time there, which also included a runners-up finish in 2005 and a National Championship in 2006, earning Big 12 co-Libero of the Year honors.
She spent time as an assistant coach, with two seasons at Tennessee, 2009-10, the 2011 season with Louisville and then five seasons under Cook at Nebraska from 2012-16, which included a National Championship in 2015 and a Final Four in 2016.
Busboom Kelly then took over as head coach of Louisville in 2017, spending the past eight seasons there.
She built the program into one of the best in the country, with a 203-44 record (.822) and a 121-21 record (.852) in the ACC, winning four conference titles, including three straight from 2020-22.
Busboom Kelly also coincided with Dan Fisher, Pitt volleyball head coach, building up his program and creating one of the best rivalries in the sport.
The Panthers and Cardinals were 9-9 against each other over the eight seasons the two coaches were in charge, including nine matches over the past three seasons.
Busboom Kelly led Louisville to the National Championship Game in 2022 and 2024, defeating Pitt both times, before finishing as runners-up.
Despite her departure, Pitt will face Busboom Kelly in her first ever game in charge of her new program.
Cook broke the news back on Jan. 21 that Nebraska and Pitt will face off in theAVCA First Serve Showcase on Friday Aug. 22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
The Panthers are winless against the Cornhuskers, losing all 15 matches against them in the all-time series, including five times in the NCAA Tournament.
Pitt lost two twice to Nebraska in the Final Four the past four seasons, losing in four sets in 2021 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and suffering a loss in a sweep in 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
This matchup will serve as the first regular season matchup between the two teams since Aug. 29, 2015, when Nebraska won in four sets at the Bob Devaney Center.
The Cornhuskers return AVCA All-American in First Team junior middle blocker Andi Jackson, two-time Second Team/Big Ten Setter of the Year in junior Bergen Reilly and Second Team junior outside hitter Harper Murray.
Pitt will return AVCA National Player of the Year in junior right side hitter Olivia Babcock, Second Team All-American in redshirt senior middle blocker Bre Kelley and All-ACC Freshman Team honoree in sophomore middle blocker Ryla Jones.
